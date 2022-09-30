Want to Buy Celebrity-Owned Clothing? Check These Websites
Have you ever had the urge to raid your favorite celebrity’s closet? Think Kim Kardashian or Anne Hathaway. Well, there may be a way to make it happen.
Although it isn’t a common practice for celebrities to donate their used goods to places like Goodwill or the American Red Cross, on occasion, they may put them up for sale.
If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of clothing or a pair of shoes that were once worn by a celebrity you adore or admire, there are plenty of websites that let you buy celebrity-owned clothing. Keep reading to find out where.
Goop has an annual celebrity closet sale.
Each year, academy award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, also the founder of CEO, hosts the annual Goop celebrity closet sale. While the event gives you access to purchase items from celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Alba, you’ll have to act quickly if you want to snag something from one of these ladies' closets.
While it isn’t clear when Goop’s annual celebrity closet sale is held, in the past it occurred in July. In addition to adding some celebrity-own threads to your wardrobe (if you catch the sale in time), you’re also contributing to charities. According to the Goop website, all proceeds collected during the annual celebrity closet sale are given to two charities that are “devoted to helping kids.”
Kardashian Kloset is a popular resale site.
The Kardashian Kloset is a luxury designer clothing resale site that provides the public with the opportunity to purchase items owned by members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Want a pair of shoes worn by Kendall Jenner or a glitzy Nué halter top owned by Kim? You may be able to get it if you’re willing to dish out the dollars.
The Kardashian Kloset not only features clothing, but also shoes, designer handbags, and more. The site organizes its products by family members, allowing you to shop the closets of Kris Jenner, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, or Kendall. While some have questioned the legitimacy of the Kardashian Kloset, the clothing consignor has 2.1 million followers on Instagram.
The Kardashian Kloset opened up its first retail location at Resorts World Las Vegas in 2021.
Depop lets celebrities have their own shops.
Depop not only lets you shop your favorite brands, but it’s also a source that lets you buy celebrity-owned clothing. While there are plenty of celebs, singers, and models with their own “shops” on Depop, some of the more well-known names include Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, and Winnie Harlow.
Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus’ sister, is another celebrity with items for sale on Depop. Unlike some celebrity sellers who don’t list how their proceeds are to be spent, Cyrus says the money she collects is donated to The Jed Foundation.
You can buy Pharrell Williams' old clothing on his auction platform Joopiter.
In an effort to let go of the past and start a new era, singer, songwriter, and record producer Pharrell will be selling off 20 years' worth of his clothing and accessories via his very own auction platform, Joopiter. From jackets to jewelry, and even his infamous yellow gold encased Blackberry 8700, many of Pharrell's items will soon be available to purchase.
Although Joopiter is not yet up and running, the auction is set to go live on Oct. 11, 2022, and you can also sign up to receive exclusive updates via the auction's website. Who knows, you might be the next lucky owner of some Ice Cream sneakers or an item from Pharrell's Son of a Pharaoh collection.
So, the next time you decide to treat yourself to something luxurious, these sites may let you score valuable items that will serve as more than just a staple piece in your closet.