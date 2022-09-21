$2M Worth of Betty White's Personal Items Up for Auction Online
If you love legendary actress Betty White, you may soon be able to own a memento from her life and career. An auction will be held on Sept. 23–25 to sell 1,500 of White’s personal items, valued at close to $2 million. The auction items include jewelry, artwork, home decor, and even scripts from her popular show Golden Girls.
The auction for White’s things will be held Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25 at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, Calif., and online at the auction house website, juliensauctions.com. The auctioned items come from White’s Brentwood and Carmel, Calif. homes.
White died on Dec. 31, 2021, at age 99. Her death was just 17 days shy of what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022.
Betty White originally wanted to be a forest ranger.
Born in Oak Park, Ill., in 1922, White’s family moved to the Los Angeles area when she was just over a year old. Growing up, her dream was to work as a forest ranger, but women were excluded from working for the U.S. Forest Services at the time. White eventually accomplished her dream when, in 2010, at age 88, the Forest Service bestowed her with an honorary forest ranger designation, ABC News reported.
White’s acting career spanned over 70 years.
White started her career in 1949 appearing in radio commercials and small parts on television. Over her extensive career, she appeared in numerous television series, game shows, and movies. The role she is most known for is that of the ditzy Rose Nyland in the television series Golden Girls. In the series, White played opposite Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as a group of senior women living together in Miami.
White was nominated for an Emmy for her role on Golden Girls every year the show was on television from 1986 through 1992. In 1986, she received an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role on the show.
White's awards and honors over her more than 70-year career are too numerous to list. At the time of her death, she had accumulated a net worth of about $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In recent years, White became a pop icon. A 2010 fan-based Facebook campaign got her a spot as host of Saturday Night Live. She was 88 at the time and the oldest person to ever host the popular comedy sketch show.
Many of Betty White's belonging will be in the auction — here are some of the top items.
Some of the items featured at the Betty White auction include:
White’s diamond set wedding band from her third marriage to game show host Allen Ludden (valued at $600–$800).
A vintage Van Cleef & Arpels gold flower brooch with diamond and blue sapphires that White wore on multiple occasions (valued between $14,000 and $16,000).
The Golden Girls pilot first draft script (valued at $1,000–$2,000).
A handmade papier-mache figurine of Betty White and three of her dogs (valued at $400–$600).
Her Emmy Award nomination certificates for The Golden Girls, Saturday Night Live, and Hot in Cleveland (range $300–$700/lot).