Gwyneth Paltrow Partners With CashApp for Crypto Giveaway

The cryptocurrency space needs to be more inclusive of women, and Gwyneth Paltrow has been one of the biggest names in helping that happen. Well before the latest cryptocurrency boom, the actress and businesswoman was an advocate in the crypto space and has been discussing NFTs (non-fungible tokens), blockchains, Web3, DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations), and more. She's now partnered with CashApp to do a Bitcoin giveaway. Read on for the details.