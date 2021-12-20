What You Should Know About XYO's Price Prediction

What You Should Know About XYO's Price PredictionBy Ruchi Gupta
Dec. 20 2021, Published 8:07 a.m. ET
If you’re in the market for the next crypto to explode, you may be interested in XYO's price prediction. The token has retreated 50 percent from its recent peak. Where will it be in 2025?
What’s XYO crypto used for?
The XYO Network, a blockchain platform for geospatial data, supports building a variety of location-based apps. XYO powers transactions on the platform, such as making purchases. The token has attracted some 65,000 holders.
Is XYO crypto a good investment?
The XYO Network team has continued to seek strategic partnerships, which could boost XYO. In an arrangement that lets people book flights and hotels with XYO, the project recently brought Travala on board. Travala is a leading online travel service platform that offers access to more than 2 million hotel rooms, 600 airlines, and a host of other services across 230 countries. The deal promises to increase demand for XYO and create additional liquidity for traders.
Previously, the XYO Network partnered with FedEx to build location-based technology capabilities for the logistics industry, and Microsoft to offer developers tools to build location-based apps.
XYO’s listing on more exchanges also bodes well for the token. Coinbase recently extended its trading support for XYO to the U.K., putting the token in front of even more investors. The exchange also plans to roll out XYO in Japan and Singapore.
XYO's price prediction for 2025
Although XYO has pulled back to $0.038 from its $0.08 peak, the altcoin still boasts an impressive 17,000 percent return in 2021.
XYO has gained an average of 200 percent annually in the past three years, and 11,000 in the last year alone. As the project unveils more partnerships and the token gets listed on more exchanges, it's only set to grow more, and even with 200 percent average annual growth, XYO could be worth more than $3 by 2025. That implies a near-8,000 percent return based on its current price.
Where to buy XYO crypto
If you like XYO's price prediction, you may want to take advantage of its current discount. You can buy XYO with the U.S. dollar on Coinbase, or with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Tether on Gate.io, KuCoin, or Bitrue.