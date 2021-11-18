How To Invest in Tax-Free Municipal Bonds, and Whether You Should

You can enjoy a triple tax-free advantage with municipal bonds. In addition to avoiding the federal tax bill on interest payments, you may also be exempt from state and local taxes if you live in the state or locality that issued the bond. Muni bonds usually pay interests semiannually and can be an important additional income source in retirement. At their maturity, you’ll receive your principal back. Another advantage of municipal bonds is that they're generally safe—the risk of default is negligible.