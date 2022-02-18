Tax Credits Could Help You Get a Larger Tax Refund in 2022

One credit that may raise your 2022 tax refund is the enhanced CTC (child tax credit). In the past, filers could only collect $2,000 per child, up to the age of 16. However, on your 2021 tax return, you’re able to claim $3,600 per child (under the age of 6) and $3,000 per child (ages 6-17). Not only did the CTC receive an enhancement, but the age limit was also extended to 17.