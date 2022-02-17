Should You Claim Yourself as a Dependent on Your Taxes?

Review the IRS rules for dependents and determine if you’re eligible to claim yourself as a dependent on your taxes. If you are, calculate the total value of any tax credits you would be eligible to receive. This will help you determine if it’s worthwhile to claim yourself as a dependent or avoid it altogether. You should keep a household value in mind. Taxpayers lose some benefits when marked as a dependent, while other members of your household might gain enough benefits to make up for it.