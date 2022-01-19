Does the Child Tax Credit Continue in 2022?

The 2021 increased child tax credit was part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that went into law in March 2021. Under the new child tax credit provisions, eligible parents received $3,000 for children aged 6 to 17 and $3,600 for children aged 5 and younger. The credits were at least $1,000 more than the previous child tax credit, which was $2,000 for children age 17 and younger.