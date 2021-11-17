Will Biden's Build Back Better Program Expand the Child Tax Credit?

Dependents are qualifying children that identify as son, daughter, foster child, sister, brother, stepsister, stepbrother, or a descendant of any other former. Adopted children are treated as your own child. The tax credit was expanded earlier this year and increased the amount taxpayers can receive per child from $2,000 to $3,000 for children over the age of six and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of six. The expansion also lifted the age limit ceiling from 16 to 17 years old.