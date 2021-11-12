When Will You Get The Child Tax Credit Payment in November 2021?

The fifth monthly payment of the enhanced child tax credit is expected to hit your bank account on Nov. 15. If you haven’t been getting child tax credit payments but are eligible, you have until Nov. 15 to opt in. If you opt in before Nov. 15, you'll get a lump-sum payment on Dec. 15, when the final advance child tax credit payment is rolled out. This sum is equivalent to half of the total credit you should get. You'll be able to claim the remaining amount when you submit your taxes in 2022.