First 2021 Child Tax Credit Payments Go Out on July 15

If the IRS already has your bank account information for tax refund purposes, you’ll get the Child Tax Credit as a direct deposit. “If you are a taxpayer and get your refund electronically deposited into your bank account, that’s how you’ll get the CTC,” Mark Steber, Jackson Hewitt’s chief tax information officer, explained to CBS News .

If the IRS doesn’t yet have your bank account information but you want the Child Tax Credit as a direct deposit, you can use IRS Child Tax Credit Update Portal to give the agency your bank account information. The IRS currently notes that any updates to your bank account information will apply to the monthly payments starting with the August payment.

Of course, if the IRS doesn’t have your bank account information and you prefer not to provide it, the IRS will mail you a paper check.