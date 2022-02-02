The American Rescue Plan Made Student Loan Forgiveness a Lot Less “Taxing”

Warren and Menendez also stated that the provision “paves the way” for Biden to cancel at least $50,000 in federal student loan debt, a cause behind which senators and activists alike have rallied recently. In Feb. 2021, Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) joined Warren in reintroducing a resolution calling for Biden to leverage the Higher Education Act to strike up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers.