Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, college graduates have received a break on student loan payments thanks to federal student loan forbearance. About a month and a half before payments are set to resume, Americans want to know what President Biden is doing—if anything—to push back the payment start date.Will Biden side with indebted Americans and extend student loan forbearance after the payment restart date on February 1, 2022?The Biden administration already extended student loan forbearance a "final" time.In August, the Biden administration announced a final extension of the student loan forbearance and pushed the final date back to January 31, 2022. The U.S. Department of Education said that the move was a "final extension of the pause on student loan repayment, interest, and collections." That means repayments are expected to start again on Feb. 1 after nearly two full years of paused payments.Will Biden extend student loan forbearance again?Currently, it doesn't seem like Biden is going to extend student loan forbearance beyond the current deadline.On Dec. 11, on behalf of the administration, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "In the coming weeks, we will release more details about our plan and will engage directly with federal student loan borrowers to ensure they have the resources they need and are in the appropriate repayment plan. We're still assessing the impact of the Omicron variant, but a smooth transition back into repayment is a high priority for the administration."Psaki added that the Department of Education is already communicating with borrowers to help them to prepare for repayment beginning on Feb. 1. The organization has also secured loan servicer contract extensions.All things considered, Biden is focusing on returning to student loan repayment smoothly and doesn't view an extension as a high priority.Will military student loan forgiveness happen?To date, Biden has managed to fully cancel $12.5 billion worth of student loan debt for about 640,000 borrowers.Looking ahead, officials hope that the PSLF (Public Service Loan Forgiveness) program will increase rates of forgiveness for people who go on to work for a U.S. federal, state, local, or tribal government or not-for-profit organization after graduating and making 120 consecutive monthly student loan payments. Military members are eligible as federal service members, but the reality of forgiveness paints a different picture.In November, a number of senators—including Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.)—signed a letter urging the Department of Education to cancel student debt for military service members.In the letter, the senators said, "An estimated 200,000 servicemembers collectively now owe more than $2.9 billion in student loans, and many of them planned their financial futures around the promise of eventual student debt relief. However, a recent Government Accountability Office report indicated that approximately 94 percent of service members and civilian employees of the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) who previously applied for relief through the program have been denied."With changes on the horizon for PSLF, the senators are trying to get the loan forgiveness process to move quicker so military service members can get the debt relief they need before repayment begins. Unfortunately, a delay is likely, which means that folks in the military could very well need to unearth the funds for student loan repayments starting February 1, 2022.