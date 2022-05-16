Student Loan Forgiveness: Update on Where the U.S. Stands

Previously, the administration has hinted at income caps for student loan debt forgiveness. White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted the relief could prioritize those with an annual salary under $125,000. This isn't set in stone, but the final decision could still take income into account. Other factors may include how you utilized the loan and what institution you went to (private institutions that aren't minority-serving universities might not be eligible — but again, that isn't set in stone).