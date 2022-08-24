Who Would Pay for Student Loan Forgiveness

Student loans in the U.S. stand at around $1.75 trillion (close to the GDP of South Korea, the world’s tenth largest economy). If Biden decides to waive $10,000 for all student loan borrowers, the CRFB (Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget) estimates it would cost $245 billion. And if those with higher incomes are excluded from the waiver, it would still cost $230 billion (roughly 10 percent of the U.S. GDP, the world’s largest).