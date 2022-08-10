Top Stocks to Buy, Inflation Reduction Act Props Up Certain Investments

Sunrun (RUN) is up 5.34 percent since the legislation passed over the weekend until mid-morning on Aug. 10. With a 39.35-percent gain over the past month, Sunrun shows promise — but it remains fundamentally speculative. The stock is still 64 percent from its peak, but RUN stock could reach recovery given upcoming renewable energy infrastructure investments in the U.S. As the solar industry escapes an ordered freeze due to sanction investigations, solar stocks could see even more improvement.