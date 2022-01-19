Why SoFi Stock’s Forecast Looks Bullish After the Bank Charter

SoFi went public in 2021 through a reverse merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings, a SPAC sponsored by Chamath Palihapitiya. The stock has had a turbulent ride. It fell to its 52-week low on Jan. 18 and trades at less than half of its 52-week highs. However, it's still the best-performing stock from the companies that went public through a merger with SPACs sponsored by Palihapitiya.