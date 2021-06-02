Could SoFi Stock Rise Even Further?

The deal was well received by IPOE shareholders, with the stock surging to an all-time high of $28 after the SoFi merger announcement. SoFi offers a diverse range of financial services, from student loans to home loans and stock trading. Its competitors include Robinhood, PayPal (PYPL), Square (SQ), Acorns, and Webull .

Thank you @chamath and @socialcapital . You and your team have been phenomenal partners and delivered on everything we imagined and then some. Eternally grateful 🙏 https://t.co/JPFr3pztrW

2021 has been a year of changes in the #StockMarket and #finance . Following SoFi’s listing on @Nasdaq yesterday, we’re talking to Phil Mackintosh about this new influx of #IPOs , the shift from growth to value, and the impact of interest rates. pic.twitter.com/HCdMGqT47N

In the first quarter, the company’s adjusted net revenue rose more than 150 percent year-over-year to $216 million, beating its internal projection of $190 million–$195 million. It also reported adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million despite a $5 million loss being expected. SoFi forecasts revenue of $980 million and adjusted EBITDA of $27 million in 2021.

SoFi’s expert board and executive team led by Anthony Noto have also boosted investors' confidence in the stock. The company’s strong financial results before the SPAC merger closed and its bullish outlook helped its stock as well.

SoFi shares rose 12 percent on their first day of tradin g on Jun. 1, and closed at $22.65. The stock was still climbing in premarket trading on Jun. 2. Many investors see SoFi as the next PayPal or Square, which have rewarded investors handsomely. PayPal stock has returned more than 600 percent since its IPO, while Square stock has gained 1,600 percent.

Is SoFi stock expected to rise further?

SoFi CEO Noto says the company has a competitive advantage because of its broad suite of products. Not only is SoFi positioned to lock customers in its ecosystem, but it can also learn from how customers use its products to improve their experience and offer additional products.

Article continues below advertisement

SoFi wants to operate a national bank, and recently acquired a small community bank called Golden Pacific Bancorp to speed up that process. Operating a bank will help lower SoFi’s funding costs, as it can use customer deposits to make loans. Additionally, the bank will enable the company to offer competitive interest rates to savings account customers.

In the IPOE SPAC merger, SoFi raised $2.4 billion. It plans to spend the money on expanding its suite of products and geographical reach. SoFi’s goal is to become a one-stop shop for money services—a platform where people come to save, borrow, invest, and spend. Among SoFi's new products to expand investors’ access to the stock market is IPO investing.