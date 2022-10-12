Want to Save Money? These Extreme Couponers on Instagram Can Help
Extreme couponing is tedious and time-consuming, and something many of us can't (or won’t) commit to doing. However, that’s not to say people don’t enjoy saving a few bucks each time they go to make a purchase.
If you’re someone who hasn’t quite figured out the method behind couponing (don’t worry, you aren't alone) or simply doesn't have the time to dedicate to it, there are plenty of couponers on Instagram who have already done the leg work, leaving you with only one thing to do — go get the deals. So, without further ado, let’s meet some couponers on Instagram who are worth following.
The Krazy Coupon Lady (420k followers)
If you want to find the best deals that are happening online and in-store, you’ll need time and patience. But if you’re missing one of the two (or both), don’t worry, The Krazy Coupon Lady has you covered. Instead of you having to go out and search for what's on sale, this Instagram couponer brings the deals right to you.
If you like shopping at Kohl’s, Target, Amazon, or even Walmart, follow The Krazy Coupon Lady so you can start saving as you spend.
Couponing Craz (138k followers)
If you’re an avid Walgreens shopper, one couponing Instagram account you’re going to want to follow is Couponing Craz. The user not only shows you what products are on sale but also where you can find in-app coupons that can bring the price down to just cents! Couponing Craz updates her account regularly and even highlights when a sale starts and how long it lasts.
Becky.qpons (43.1k followers)
If you’re new to couponing, Becky.qpons takes the time to break down the couponing lingo (yes, it exists) so that you’re able to understand how deals work. One of the perks of following this couponing expert on Instagram is that she shows you where to find the coupons and breaks down how much you’ll end up paying for an item.
This account primarily posts deals for retailers like CVS, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart and even gives the inside scoop on how you can get money back when you use couponing apps like Ibotta and Swagbucks.
Love.lydeals (24.7k followers)
Love.lydeals is one couponing Instagrammer that appeals to couponing newbies. The user posts regularly and provides a breakdown of how she pays just a few cents for a handful of items. And for just $5, Love.lydeals will give you access to her Instagram stories that show her receipts and the coupons she used to score amazing deals on purchases.
Savingwithdan (218k followers)
Dan is a “professional deal hunter” who enjoys helping people save money with his couponing Instagram account, @savingwithdan. But if you want to catch a deal, you’ll have to follow his account to stay updated as some don’t last long (or items sell out fast).
One of @savingwithdan’s recent deals included a $30 kids (ride-on) Lamborghini. Although that deal has come and gone, he often posts the latest deals on brands like Tory Burch, Vans, Ugg boots, and Nike. What’s even better, Dan provides the links to the items on sale and even shares promo codes that discount them even more!
FreebieShark (118k followers)
Calling all Costco shoppers! If you’re a fan of Costco’s inventory, then FreebieShark might be another couponing Instagram account you want to follow. Not only does the Instagrammer highlight when certain items pop back up in stores, including Boba milk tea packs or baklava trays (which are only featured in-store during certain months of the year), but also when certain items go on sale.
Boink Couponer (88.5k followers)
Boink Couponer brings to you some of the hottest items of the season, offered at discounted prices. But, similar to @savingwithdan, many of the deals don’t last long so in order to take advantage of them, it may be in your best interest to follow the account for all the latest updates. Recently, Boink Couponer shared with their followers how to score a Michael Kors crossbody bag for only $79 (retails for $398).
Coupon Caroline (147k followers)
If you like buying General Mills cereal for $0.99 or want to snag some Apple AirPods for only $89.99, @couponcaroline is one extreme couponer on Instagram you’ll want to add to the list of people you follow.
Mrs. D Coupon Queen (31.6k followers)
Mrs. D Coupon Queen helps you locate deals at your favorite places to shop, including Target, CVS, Walmart, Publix, and Walgreens. She also provides links that help you locate printable P&G coupons, which could make your next trip to the grocery store a more enjoyable one.
As the price of goods constantly increases, you may be able to save some of that hard-earned money by following these couponing Instagrammers who provide daily deals at some of your favorite stores.