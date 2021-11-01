Press Secretary Jen Psaki Has Solid Net Worth, Two Decades in Politics

Press Secretary Jen Psaki Has Solid Net Worth, Two Decades in PoliticsBy Kathryn Underwood
Nov. 1 2021, Published 9:34 a.m. ET
Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary for the Biden administration, has been involved in political press roles for the past two decades. Prior to being sworn in as Biden’s press secretary on January 20, 2021, she held press secretary roles for President Obama and other Democratic leaders. What is Psaki's net worth in 2021?
Jen Psaki
White House Press Secretary
Net worth: $2 million
Jen Psaki is the White House Press Secretary for the Biden administration. Prior to taking this office in January 2021, Psaki served in numerous top public relations and press roles for Democratic leaders, including as deputy press secretary and communications director under President Obama.
Date of Birth: December 1, 1978
Education: College of William and Mary
Spouse: Gregory Mecher
Jen Psaki’s career
Psaki has worked in public relations and political press for her entire career. After graduating from college, she spent time in 2001 on the re-election campaigns of Iowa Democrats Tom Harkin for the U.S. Senate and Tom Vilsack for governor.
Psaki worked as the deputy press secretary for John Kerry’s presidential campaign in 2004. Then from 2005–2006, she served as regional press secretary for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee as well as communications director for U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley.
During Obama’s presidential campaign in 2008, Psaki was the traveling press secretary. She worked for the Obama administration as deputy press secretary and deputy communications director. In 2011, she briefly left the role to work at Washington, D.C. public relations firm Global Strategy Group.
Psaki returned for Obama’s 2012 campaign as press secretary and in 2013 became the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State. From 2015 until the end of Obama’s second term, she was the White House communications director.
Psaki was a political commentator for CNN starting in 2017. She left that role in November 2020 to join the Biden-Harris transition team. She started her role as the White House press secretary on January 20, 2021.
What is Jen Psaki’s salary as White House press secretary?
According to an annual report released over the summer by the White House, Psaki earns the maximum annual salary of $180,000.
The Biden administration said that it was among the most diverse in terms of top leadership positions as well as having a much smaller pay gap between men’s and women’s salaries than previous presidential administrations.
Jen Psaki’s husband and family
Psaki married Gregory Mecher in 2010 and they have two children together. Mecher currently serves as deputy finance director at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Her net worth is estimated at $2 million.
Jen Psaki diagnosed with COVID-19
On October 31, 2021, Psaki announced to the public that she had tested positive for COVID-19. A few days prior, she didn't travel with Biden and other White House staffers to the G-20 climate summit. She stayed in the U.S. because people in her household had COVID-19 and she was quarantined at the time.
Psaki, who is fully vaccinated against the virus, has only experienced mild symptoms so far. She noted that her last time with President Biden was on Oct. 26, while they were masked, outdoors, and six feet apart.