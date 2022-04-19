Former President Barack Obama Stays Busy With Netflix Deal and Speaking Engagements

Former President Barack Obama Stays Busy With Netflix Deal and Speaking EngagementsBy Mohit Oberoi, CFA
Apr. 19 2022, Published 8:50 a.m. ET
Barrack Obama was the 44th U.S. President. Obama defeated John McCain in the 2008 presidential election and made history by becoming the first African American president in the U.S.
In the 2012 presidential election, Obama defeated Mitt Romney and became the president for a second term. The Democratic Party lost control of the White House in 2016 when Republican candidate Donald Trump stormed to power. However, with Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, Democrats regained power. What’s Obama doing now?
There are several restrictions on former U.S. presidents.
The U.S. president is arguably one of the most powerful people in the world. Even after they leave the White House, they're barred from several activities and get protection from Secret Service for the rest of their lives. What restrictions do they face? One example is that every electronic communication device they buy has to be approved by the Secret Service.
They also can't drive on public roads. These restrictions limit what all former presidents can do. Trump has been expanding his business empire after leaving the White House. He has launched his own social media platform called Truth Social to take on Twitter. In 2021, Twitter suspended his account after the Capitol Hill violence.
What’s Barack Obama doing now?
Obama was among the youngest U.S. presidents. He was born on August 4, 1961, and is only 60 years old, which makes him the youngest living U.S. president. Even with the restrictions imposed on former presidents, Obama has been busy since he left the White House.
First, Obama has been quite active in politics and also supported Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterm elections. He was in the White House on April 5, 2022, for the 12th anniversary of his healthcare law. Obama was among the major critics of Trump and especially criticized him for how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic and the killing of George Floyd.
Obama signed a deal with Netflix.
In 2018, Obama along with former first lady Michelle Obama signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. His most recent project was a five-part documentary titled "Our Great National Parks." Obama is the show’s narrator, on-camera presenter, and executive producer.
Higher Ground Production, which was founded by the Obamas, has created a lot of content including the documentary American Factory, which was nominated for the Oscars.
Barack and Michelle Obama have both published their memoirs.
Michelle published her memoir in 2018, while Barack published his memoir A Promised Land in 2020. He's expected to write another memoir as well. The couple also speaks at various events.
Obama has been doing several paid speaking assignments. Many have been critical of the extravagant fees that he has been charging. Thanks to his memoirs, speaking assignments, and the pension as former U.S. President, Obama is a lot richer now than he was when he became the U.S. President.
The Obamas own two homes.
The Obamas own a multi-million dollar mansion in Martha's Vineyard, Mass. The family also owns a home in the Kalorama neighborhood in Washington, D.C. The family stayed in Washington after leaving the White House. Obama is the only president to do so other than Woodrow Wilson. The Obamas stayed in Washington so that their youngest daughter Sasha could complete high school.