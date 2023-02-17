Susan Wojcicki's Net Worth — Success Runs in YouTube CEO's Family
One of the earliest employees of Google, Susan Wojcicki has managed to have both a thriving family life and a wildly successful career. The CEO of YouTube since 2014, Wojcicki recently announced she was stepping down from the role. So just how much is Susan Wojcicki's net worth after a two-and-a-half decade Silicon Valley career?
Wojcicki's name is well known for her contributions in the tech space, and she's in good company. Her sister Anne Wojcicki is the founder and CEO of genetic testing company 23AndMe. How long has Wojcicki been working alongside Google co-founders, and why is she leaving YouTube now?
Susan Wojcicki
Former YouTube CEO
Net worth: $765 million
Susan Wojcicki is a major name in Silicon Valley after having been the 16th employee ever at Google. She rented her garage space to Google co-founders in the early days, oversaw Google's initial video service, and helped facilitate the purchase of YouTube. She's been the CEO of YouTube since 2014 and is stepping down in 2023.
Birthdate: July 5, 1968
Birthplace: Santa Clara County, Calif.
Education: BA Harvard University; MS University of California Santa Cruz; MBA from UCLA
Spouse: Dennis Troper
Children: 5
How did Susan Wojcicki become wealthy?
Wojcicki worked for Intel Corporation in marketing early in her career. Then, she became an integral part of the future of technology when she rented out garage space to Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the co-founders of Google. In 1999, she became the company's 16th employee and first marketing manager.
As Vox reported, Wojcicki worked to build Google's online ad business and also ran Google Video, which was trying to compete with YouTube. Her eventual argument that Google should buy the video-sharing site instead won out.
What is Susan Wojcicki's net worth today?
Although estimates of Wojcicki's net worth vary, it's clear she's made hundreds of millions of dollars at the helm of YouTube. CelebrityNetWorth puts her at $500 million, while in 2022 Forbes estimated her net worth to be $765 million.
The executive's net worth estimates have risen since becoming YouTube's CEO:
- 2015: $300 million
- 2016: $350 million
- 2017: $410 million
- 2018: $480 million
- 2019: $490 million
- 2020: $580 million
- 2021: $815 million
- 2022: $765 million
What has Susan Wojcicki accomplished at YouTube?
Wojcicki managed the $1.65 billion purchase of YouTube by Google in 2006. In 2014, she became the chief executive of YouTube, where her decisions were sometimes criticized. As Vox noted, she worked to increase accessibility to advertisers while managing video creators.
One criticism of Wojcicki and YouTube was that the site didn't do enough to discourage hate speech or monitor dangerous content. Video creators also grew upset when rule changes made it harder for them to make a living on YouTube. She said in 2019, "We managed to upset everybody."
Her key projects and accomplishments include:
- YouTube reached 2 billion monthly users
- Developed 10 monetization forms for content creators
- Launched YouTube Premium and YouTube TV
- Launched YouTube Shorts
- In 2020 reached 80 million Music and Premium subscribers
Brin and Page said in a statement, “Susan has a unique place in Google history and has made the most incredible contribution to products used by people everywhere.”
Why is Susan Wojcicki leaving YouTube?
Wojcicki announced her departure via a blog post, saying that it was time to “start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.” Wojcicki said she would support her successor during the transition and continue in an advisory role with Google and Alphabet.
She has named her second-in-command, Neil Mohan, to take over as CEO. Wojcicki said she has worked with Mohan for nearly 15 years. He has been Chief Product Officer since 2015.
What are some of the awards and recognition Wojcicki has received?
Wojcicki has been one of the few female CEOs in Silicon Valley. She has been recognized a number of times:
- 2022 Forbes Power Women (#23)
- 2022 Forbes America's Self-Made Women (#32)
- 2021: "Free Expression Award" by Freedom Forum Institute
- 2019: Vanity Fair's New Establishment list (#1)
- 2013: Adweek's Top 50 Execs List (#1)