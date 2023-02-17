Home > Net Worth Source: Getty Images Susan Wojcicki at YouTube BrandCast in 2019. Susan Wojcicki's Net Worth — Success Runs in YouTube CEO's Family By Kathryn Underwood Feb. 17 2023, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

One of the earliest employees of Google, Susan Wojcicki has managed to have both a thriving family life and a wildly successful career. The CEO of YouTube since 2014, Wojcicki recently announced she was stepping down from the role. So just how much is Susan Wojcicki's net worth after a two-and-a-half decade Silicon Valley career?

Wojcicki's name is well known for her contributions in the tech space, and she's in good company. Her sister Anne Wojcicki is the founder and CEO of genetic testing company 23AndMe. How long has Wojcicki been working alongside Google co-founders, and why is she leaving YouTube now?

Source: Getty Wojcicki speaking in 2018 at the YouTube Brandcast.

Susan Wojcicki Former YouTube CEO Net worth: $765 million Susan Wojcicki is a major name in Silicon Valley after having been the 16th employee ever at Google. She rented her garage space to Google co-founders in the early days, oversaw Google's initial video service, and helped facilitate the purchase of YouTube. She's been the CEO of YouTube since 2014 and is stepping down in 2023. Birthdate: July 5, 1968 Birthplace: Santa Clara County, Calif. Education: BA Harvard University; MS University of California Santa Cruz; MBA from UCLA Spouse: Dennis Troper Children: 5

Source: Getty Wojcicki with her husband, Dennis Troper, with whom she has five children.

How did Susan Wojcicki become wealthy?

Wojcicki worked for Intel Corporation in marketing early in her career. Then, she became an integral part of the future of technology when she rented out garage space to Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the co-founders of Google. In 1999, she became the company's 16th employee and first marketing manager.

As Vox reported, Wojcicki worked to build Google's online ad business and also ran Google Video, which was trying to compete with YouTube. Her eventual argument that Google should buy the video-sharing site instead won out.

What is Susan Wojcicki's net worth today?

Although estimates of Wojcicki's net worth vary, it's clear she's made hundreds of millions of dollars at the helm of YouTube. CelebrityNetWorth puts her at $500 million, while in 2022 Forbes estimated her net worth to be $765 million.

The executive's net worth estimates have risen since becoming YouTube's CEO: 2015: $300 million

2016: $350 million

2017: $410 million

2018: $480 million

2019: $490 million

2020: $580 million

2021: $815 million

2022: $765 million

Today, after nearly 25 years at @Google, I’m stepping back to start a new chapter. I'm inspired every day by creators around the world who bring people together on @YouTube. It's been an honor to have a front row seat to this incredible community. https://t.co/063sYalPzX — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) February 16, 2023

What has Susan Wojcicki accomplished at YouTube?

Wojcicki managed the $1.65 billion purchase of YouTube by Google in 2006. In 2014, she became the chief executive of YouTube, where her decisions were sometimes criticized. As Vox noted, she worked to increase accessibility to advertisers while managing video creators.

One criticism of Wojcicki and YouTube was that the site didn't do enough to discourage hate speech or monitor dangerous content. Video creators also grew upset when rule changes made it harder for them to make a living on YouTube. She said in 2019, "We managed to upset everybody."

Source: Getty Wojcicki with popular YouTuber Mark Rober at Brandcast 2022.

Her key projects and accomplishments include: YouTube reached 2 billion monthly users

Developed 10 monetization forms for content creators

Launched YouTube Premium and YouTube TV

Launched YouTube Shorts

In 2020 reached 80 million Music and Premium subscribers

Brin and Page said in a statement, “Susan has a unique place in Google history and has made the most incredible contribution to products used by people everywhere.”

Source: YouTube Facebook YouTube Shorts is one of the programs Wojcicki led at YouTube.

Why is Susan Wojcicki leaving YouTube?

Wojcicki announced her departure via a blog post, saying that it was time to “start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.” Wojcicki said she would support her successor during the transition and continue in an advisory role with Google and Alphabet.

She has named her second-in-command, Neil Mohan, to take over as CEO. Wojcicki said she has worked with Mohan for nearly 15 years. He has been Chief Product Officer since 2015.

What are some of the awards and recognition Wojcicki has received?