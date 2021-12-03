The “Sky Is the Limit” for Savannah Guthrie on ‘Today’By Dan Clarendon
Dec. 3 2021, Published 3:09 p.m. ET
From going from small-city reporter to Today co-anchor—and accruing an enviable net worth—Savannah Guthrie has accomplished a lot in her 49 years. (She turns 50 on Dec. 27.)
Guthrie also had a big role in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, grilling former President Donald Trump during an October 2020 town hall that’s now back in the news cycle.
A new book by former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows claims, per The Guardian, that former President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 26, 2020. That’s five days earlier than the date Trump told Guthrie marked his first positive test, and it’s only three days before he shared a debate stage with now-President Joe Biden.
And if Guthrie’s questions during that town hall made her seem like a lawyer, that’s no coincidence! Here’s more about her life and career so far.
Savannah Guthrie has a reported net worth of $30 million, as does co-anchor Hoda Kotb.
Savannah Guthrie
'Today' Show Co-Anchor
Net worth: $30 million
Savannah Guthrie is a broadcast journalist and attorney. She joined The Today Show as co-anchor in 2012 and is also the author of two children's books.
Birth Date: December 27, 1971
Birth Place: Melbourne, Australia
Birth Name: Savannah Clark Guthrie
Marriages: Mark Orchard (2005-2009), Michael Feldman (2014)
Children: Vale Guthrie Feldman, Charles Max Feldman
Education: University of Arizona (B.A.), Georgetown University (J.D.)
After graduating cum laude with a degree in journalism from the University of Arizona in 1993, Guthrie started her professional career as a weekend anchor for the ABC affiliate in Columbia, Mo., according to The Hollywood Reporter. Two years later, in 1995, she moved home to Tucson, Ariz., and started work as an anchor and reporter for the local NBC affiliate. And in 2000, she worked freelance for the NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C., where she covered the 9/11 attacks and the anthrax scare.
She took a break from her TV journalism to pursue a law career.
Guthrie earned her J.D. degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 2002, graduating magna cum laude. She also taught a legal research and writing workshop for first-year Georgetown law students, per THR.
Guthrie also took the Arizona bar exam and scored the top grade of 634 test-takers, the state’s Supreme Court noted.
She then became a litigation associate for D.C. law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, focusing on white-color criminal defense. And during that job, she got a job as a national trial correspondent for Court TV and covered the Michael Jackson and Martha Stewart cases, among others.
Guthrie became a ‘Today’ anchor in 2012.
Guthrie joined Today as a co-host of the morning show’s third hour in 2011, and the following year, she joined Matt Lauer as co-anchor, replacing Ann Curry. And upon Lauer’s firing in 2018, Guthrie and Kotb became the first pair of women to co-anchor Today.
And these days, Guthrie also co-hosts the Today in 30 recap show with Kotb and emcees Today’s Six Minute Marathon digital interview series. “Today encompasses everything,” she told Varietyearlier this year. “I think the sky is the limit.”