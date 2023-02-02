Home > Net Worth Source: Nikki Haley Facebook Nikki Haley Plans to Run for President — How She Made Her Millions By Kathryn Underwood Feb. 2 2023, Updated 10:08 a.m. ET

The former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley is expected to make a formal announcement in the upcoming month. Haley is planning a campaign to win the Republican nomination for president in 2024. Here's what to know about the potential GOP presidential candidate and her net worth.

Nikki Haley hasn't announced her bid for the Republican nomination yet, but an announcement is expected by Feb. 15. She may present a welcome alternative to Republican voters instead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, who's the only declared GOP candidate at this point.

Nikki Haley American Politician; former South Carolina Governor Net worth: $2 million Nikki Haley is an American politician and diplomat who is best known for her time as the governor of South Carolina and as a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She was the first Indian American to serve on a presidential cabinet. Her political career began in 2004 with a campaign for the South Carolina House of Representatives. In 2010, she was elected to become governor of South Carolina, followed by a 2014 reelection to the post. She is expected to seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024. Birthdate: Jan. 20, 1972 Birthplace: Bamberg, S.C. Education: Bachelor of Science from Clemson University Spouse: Michael Haley Children: 2

How much is Nikki Haley's net worth?

Sources say that Haley earned a $185,000 salary as a U.S. ambassador, a post she held for two years. She also made about $203,000 per year as the South Carolina governor for an eight-year period. She may have also had outstanding debts even after her resignation from the U.S. ambassador position. However, her net worth may be between $2 million and $4 million.

Nikki Haley is a married mother of two.

Haley with her family on Thanksgiving 2022.

Haley married Michael Haley in 1996, and the couple has two children together, one son and one daughter.

Here's a look back on Nikki Haley's political career so far.

Haley ventured into politics by running against Larry Koon for the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2004. He was then the longest-serving legislator in the South Carolina Statehouse. Koon defeated her by 2 percent of the votes, but not with a majority, forcing a runoff vote, which Haley then won 55 percent to his 45 percent.

The eventual governor served as chair of the freshman caucus in 2005 and was elected as majority whip for the state assembly. In 2009, she announced her candidacy for South Carolina's governor. She received the endorsement of Mitt Romney and Sarah Palin during the campaign.

While serving her second term as governor of South Carolina, Haley delivered the Republican response to then-President Barack Obama's State of the Union address in 2016. The same year, TIME magazine named Haley to the list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

What are Nikki Haley's political views?

Haley is a Republican and typically follows the party line on major issues. She is pro-life, though she says it isn't only because she is a Republican. Haley supports voter identification laws, strong immigration laws, teacher salaries based on performance, and has praised South Carolina for being low on union participation.

Haley supported Marco Rubio in the 2016 presidential campaign, criticizing Trump for having refused to disavow the KKK. She reluctantly said she voted for Trump. Following the Capitol violence on Jan. 6, 2021, she somewhat weakly criticized Trump's actions, eventually saying "I will gladly defend the bulk of the Trump record," according to The Wall Street Journal.