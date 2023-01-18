Home > Net Worth Source: Getty Images Usain Bolt Loses Millions of Retirement Funds to Scam — What's His Net Worth Now? By Jennifer Farrington Jan. 18 2023, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

Many started the new year off with a bang, but for Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, it was a bust. According to the Jamaica Observer, Bolt is one of several people who lost a substantial amount of money to a $1.2 billion fraud scheme.

After opening an investment account with Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) in 2012, Bolt had roughly $10 million in the account. Now, sources say he’s only left with $2,000. SSL attributed the loss to a former employee’s fraudulent activity. So, what is Usain Bolt’s net worth now?

Usain Bolt Former professional track and field athelte Net worth: $90 million While you may still catch Usain Bolt making appearances at sports-related events, he now spends his time attending charity events, recording music, and soaking up some quality time with family. Birthdate: Aug. 21, 1986 Birthplace: Montego Bay, Jamaica Height: 6 feet, 5 inches Nickname: Lightening Bolt Education: Reportedly awarded an honorary doctorate by Brunel University in London Girlfriend: Kasi Bennett Kids: 3

What is Usain Bolt’s net worth and salary?

Bolt holds the title of the world’s fastest person and the highest-paid track and field athlete to date. During the time the eight-time Olympic gold medalist worked his way into the Olympics, he was collecting roughly $20 million–$30 million per year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Although Bolt collected more from his track competitions than most see in a lifetime, this wasn’t his prime source of income. Instead, much of Bolt’s net worth comes from endorsement deals. In 2010, Bolt entered into a deal with Puma that would result in him receiving $9 million per year. Once that deal expired in 2013, the contract was renewed and the track star was paid a hefty $10 million per year through the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

After retiring in 2017 as a result of a severe hamstring injury, Bolt continued to collect $4 million per year to serve as a Puma ambassador. Today, Bolt is worth around $90 million, though this figure may decline if he isn't able to recover the nearly $10 million he lost as a result of a fraud scheme.

Usain Bolt has inked other endorsement deals over the years.

In addition to Puma, Bolt also signed deals with some of the world’s leading brands including Nissan, Gatorade, and Visa. He also received a generous advancement for his autobiography The Fastest Man Alive: The True Story of Usain Bolt (2010). Three years later, he released another book, Faster Than Lightning: My Autobiography.

When he isn't collecting a check from an endorsement deal, the former professional athlete is padding his net worth with money paid from appearances. Celebrity Net Worth noted that Bolt charges roughly $250,000 for appearances and $500,000 for his engagement in track and field events.

A year after retiring, Bolt co-founded Bolt Mobility, a company that created e-bikes and e-scooters. Although Bolt Mobility’s website remains active, it reportedly closed down overnight in 2022.

How did Usain Bolt become famous?

Usain Bolt or Usain St. Leo Bolt was born on Aug. 21, 1986, in Montego Bay, Jamaica, to Wellesley and Jennifer, both of whom were grocers in the Trelawny parish. At a young age, Bolt displayed a passion for sports, playing cricket during his preteen years. Although he reportedly wanted to play soccer, his coaches encouraged him to pursue track and field — so he did.

By the age of 16, Bolt was competing in front of large crowds. During the 2002 World Junior Championships in Kingston, Bolt took home a gold medal in the 200-meter race. Some of his other noteworthy accomplishments include:

In 2007, Bolt won a silver medal in the 200-meter race at the world championships.

In 2008, Bolt broke Tyson Gay’s world champion record in the 100-meter race. He ran it in 9.72 seconds.

During the 2008 Olympic Games, Bolt won the 100 meter, 200 meter, and 4 x 100-meter relay.

During the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Bolt took home the gold medal in the 100 and 200-meter races.