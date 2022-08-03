Bolt Mobility Is MIA, Leaving Its E-Scooters To Litter Cities

On the other side of the country, mayor of Richmond, Calif., Tom Butt wrote on a forum, “Unfortunately, Bolt apparently went out of business without prior notification or removal of their capital equipment from city property. They recently missed the city’s monthly meeting check-in and have been unresponsive to all their clients throughout all their markets. The city is coming up with a plan to remove all the abandoned equipment. We are asking people not to vandalize the bikes pending a resolution.”