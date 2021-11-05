E-Scooter Startup Lime Raises $523 Million, Plans to Go Public in 2022

The market for e-scooters and e-bikes continues to grow. On Nov. 5, startup company Lime announced that it raised $523 million. The funds will be used to improve decarbonization around the world and help prepare the company to go public. Out of the $523 million raised, $418 million of it is in the form of convertible debt, a debt that will convert to shares as soon as Lime goes public.

While it isn't certain when and how Lime will go public, its competitor Bird is going public as well. Bird is merging with SPAC company Switchback II Corp. Bird announced that the merger was completed on Nov. 4. Both companies are expected to go public in 2022.

What services does Lime offer?

Along with e-scooters, Lime offers ridesharing services for electric bikes, where users can rent out both types of vehicles. There’s an app that allows users to track what vehicles are nearby and available using GPS technology. The mobile app uses a QR code reader to scan the QR codes on the e-scooter or e-bike, and then the Lime devices will be unlocked and be ready to purchase.

When someone's done riding a Lime scooter, they can simply park it in any area that’s appropriate for parking a bike and the vehicle can be left there. Then another user will be allowed to use it, or Lime will have a worker pick it up to recharge it or move it. Lime partnered with Uber to make its services more accessible, and the small vehicles can be rented through either company's app.

Property owners have opportunities to make money from Lime by allowing their outside space of the building to be used as a Lime charging station or designated parking area. E-scooters have been a popular choice of small vehicle sharing companies including Bird, Spin, and Wind.

We're proud to share that we raised $523 million to propel us on our mission to create a future where transportation is shared, affordable & carbon-free. Thank you to our cities & riders for being the most active, taking the most rides, in the most cities! https://t.co/Kix77fZmAl — Lime (@limebike) November 5, 2021