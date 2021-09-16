Battery Swapping Giant Gogoro Plans to Go Public Through SPAC Merger

Electric vehicles are ushering in a new way of traveling on the road compared to traditional gas-fueled vehicles. They provide a cleaner way to drive. Many EV models are more cost-efficient than gas models. However, not everyone can afford to purchase an electric car, truck, or SUV because some models are expensive. And besides the cost, there are people who don’t need a four-wheel vehicle. There are better off with something small like a bicycle or scooter.

The problem with most motorized bicycles is that they are gas-fueled and don’t help with carbon emissions either. Non-motorized bicycles and scooters can be great but when you don’t want to put in the physical work, electric scooters might be the perfect fit. Electric scooters have become increasingly popular on their own, whether it be for tourism, going to work, or running errands.

We’ve seen EV companies including Rivian, Lightning eMotors, Lucid Motors, and Proterra announce their plans to go public this year. These companies tend to deal with four-wheel electric vehicles or larger and not electric scooters. Gogoro is one company that not only manufactures electric scooters, but also has the largest battery-swapping network in the world. On Sept. 16, the company announced that it will go public through a SPAC merger with blank-check company Poema Global Holdings.

Source: Getty Images

What is Gogoro and what does it sell? Gogoro is a scooter manufacturer that also provides reusable battery swapping throughout Taiwan. The company offers three different subscription plans for swapping batteries. You can pick up a battery at one of the company's signature GoStations, which it claims uses less space than a parking spot. The stations are weather and tamper-proof and are monitored 24 hours a day. Using cloud-based software, the vehicles' status and performance are monitored. Other brands like Smartscooter and Eeyo have EV models that are compatible with Gogoro's battery swap network. With most of its business in Taiwan, Gogoro plans to expand in India and Mainland China, along with more countries in the future. Gogoro received investments from companies including Panasonic and HTC. The electric battery company was founded in 2011 by two former HTC executives, Horace Luke and Matt Taylor.