Is VinFast Legit? Tesla Competitor Is Coming to the U.S.

The VinFast mid-size SUV starts at $40,700, while the full-size variant starts at $55,500. This is much more affordable than Tesla’s Model Y, which starts at $65,990, or its Model X, starting at $120,990. However, Tesla’s base Model 3 begins at $46,990, though it’s a compact car in a different class than the VinFast SUVs. The extra monetary wiggle room could give Americans more flexibility in upgrades or simply further open up the window for EV ownership.