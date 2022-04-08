VinFast Files for U.S. IPO, Ray of Hope for Frozen IPO Market

The U.S. IPO market, which has been frozen for almost four months now, received a ray of hope when Vietnamese automaker VinFast filed for an IPO. The filing comes at a time when growth stocks including green energy stocks have been under pressure. Except for Tesla, most of the EV plays trade at a steep discount to their highs. What’s the date and price for VinFast IPO and what kind of valuations could the company attract in the listing?