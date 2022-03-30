Bernie Sanders Says COMPETES Act Provides “$10 Billion Bailout to Jeff Bezos”

In his speech, Sanders said that Americans want lawmakers to control corporate greed. “And yet, this week, right now, what are we doing here on the floor of the Senate? We are debating legislation to provide some $53 billion in corporate welfare with no strings attached to the highly profitable microchip industry,” he asserted. “And yes, if you can believe it … this legislation also provides a $10 billion bailout to Jeff Bezos so that his company Blue Origin can launch a rocket ship to the moon.”