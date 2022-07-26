Hoda Kotb Makes Millions as a ‘TODAY’ Co-Anchor

Hoda Kotb is a seasoned television journalist whose career began at a CBS affiliate in Mississippi, followed by stints in Illinois and Florida. From 1992–1998, she worked in the news in New Orleans. 1998 brought her to NBC as a Dateline NBC correspondent, and from there she rose in the ranks. In 2007, Kotb began co-hosting the fourth hour of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford. In 2018, when Matt Lauer was fired, she and Savannah Guthrie became the first female anchor team to headline the show.

Birthdate: August 9, 1964

Birthplace: Oklahoma

Former Partner: Joel Schiffman

Children: 2