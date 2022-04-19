Kathie Lee Gifford Isn’t As Open About Her Political Affiliation As She Is Her Faith

Kathie Lee Gifford Isn’t As Open About Her Political Affiliation As She Is Her FaithBy Ruchi Gupta
Apr. 19 2022, Published 7:05 a.m. ET
Fans all know about Kathie Lee Gifford's Christian faith, but they're not as clear on her political party. The former NBC host —also a singer, actress, and author—hosted the network's Today show and Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee.
Gifford was born in 1953 in Paris, France, where her father, Aaron Epstein, was stationed as a U.S. Navy officer. She attended Bowie High School in Maryland, and studied drama and music at Oral Roberts University. She started as a vocalist on Name That Tune, a game show, before joining ABC's Good Morning America and then moving on to NBC.
Who is Kathie Lee Gifford’s husband?
The former television star was first married to Paul Johnson, but they divorced in 1982. In 1986, she married Frank Gifford, a former NFL star, and the couple had two children: Cody and Cassidy. Frank died in 2015.
In April 2022, Gifford revealed that she was expecting a grandchild from her son Cody, and talked about her daughter Cassidy being excited about becoming an aunt.
What’s Kathie Lee Gifford’s political party?
Although Gifford hasn’t detailed her political affiliation, her comments have led many to believe she leans conservative. Gifford has appeared to side with commentators with views against homosexuality in her podcasts.
Another hint at Gifford’s conservative political affiliation is her longtime friendship with Donald Trump. After Trump unexpectedly won the 2016 presidential election, Gifford told a reporter that he was "going to surprise a lot of people."
How rich is Kathie Lee Gifford, and where is she investing?
The former television star’s net worth is estimated to be more than $60 million. She had a good salary during her time at NBC, and Gifford inherited her husband’s estate.
The celebrity’s fortune is now mostly tied to real estate. She has a $22 million mansion in Connecticut’s Riverside neighborhood, a $3.7 million home in Franklin, Tenn, and gateway homes worth millions of dollars in Nantucket.
Gifford has used her fortune and profile for good causes. She's an ambassador for Childhelp, and has helped the non-profit group raise money for its programs aimed at preventing child abuse and supporting babies born with HIV.