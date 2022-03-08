Fans Are Wondering What Happened to Their MSNBC Favorite Craig Melvin — Did He Quit?By Robin Hill-Gray
Mar. 8 2022, Published 5:17 p.m. ET
Like viewers have their favorite actors on television, they also have favorite news anchors. In particular, MSNBC’s Craig Melvin has ruffled the feathers of his fans and has left them wondering if he is still on the network.
South Carolina-born Craig Melvin, is a journalist, who is widely known for being an anchor on NBC News and MSNBC.
Fans who are particularly fond of Craig Melvin Reports have noticed that Craig Melvin's face has been missing from consecutive episodes of the MSNBC show. So, what happened?
Is Craig Melvin still on MSNBC?
On Feb. 28, it was announced by Newscast Studio that MSNBC was temporarily changing Melvin’s hour to White House Reports airing at 11 a.m. EST on NBCUniversal.
However, even though the name of the hour was changed, it has been claimed that Melvin's name is still present in most listings that appear.
White House Reports is instead hosted by correspondents Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander.
Melvin was also missing from work as recently as March 7, 2022. Melvin is still scheduled to appear for Today and Today Third Hour, which airs at 7:30 and 9 a.m. EST. It has been speculated that MSNBC chose to replace Craig Melvin Reports due to the pending influx of news that would need to be reported on in regards to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Craig Melvin has a long history with NBC.
Melvin has a long career with NBC, which dates back to 1995 when he was a high school student and began working for the NBC affiliate WIS-TV as an Our Generation Reporter which he did until 1997.
By the time he graduated from Wofford College with a Bachelor of Arts in government in 2001, Melvin returned to WIS-TV working as an anchor and a reporter until 2008.
From 2008 to the present, Craig Melvin worked as an anchor for many networks and shows including WRC-TV, MSNBC Live, Weekend Today, Dateline Extra, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, and host of Craig Melvin Reports to name a few.
Yes, Craig Melvin is still on MSNBC!
By the looks of Craig Melvin’s Instagram, it would appear that he is still working for MSNBC and Today as a news anchor since one of his posts claimed that he was on vacation during the week of Feb. 27.
"After China, the family and I went off the grid for a bit. Enjoyed some great sunrises and sunsets together," he wrote. "We were also heartened to see this flag off the Florida coast. Looking forward to getting back to @todayshow tomorrow."
Many of Melvin’s recent posts show that he has also been involved in numerous initiatives and causes such as the Black Health Matters initiative to bring awareness to Colorectal Cancer after the death of Chadwich Boseman.
He also participated in #DressInBlueDay to honor the lives of people who have been affected by Colorectal Cancer.
It seems likely that people can continue to expect that Craig Melvin will be a regular face for MSNBC for quite some time.