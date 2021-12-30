The 5 Best Cryptos of 2021 and 5 Good Buys for 2022

Although many of them seemed to have shaky foundation, meme cryptos were the star performers in 2021. They're often cheap, costing only fractions of a penny, making them accessible to investors with little money. They also boast vibrant communities, and many have been bolstered by mentions by public figures such as Elon Musk. The 5 top cryptocurrencies in 2021 were as follows:

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Gala Games (GALA)

CEEK VR (CEEK)

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Ecomi (OMI)