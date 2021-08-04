Privacy-Focused Cryptos Gain Steam, Best Picks for Investors

About 18 million Monero tokens are in circulation and the crypto has an unlimited supply. If you invested in Monero five years ago, your returns on investment would be more than 13,000 percent at the altcoin’s current price of about $230. The best place to buy the XMR token with the U.S. dollar is Kraken. You can also purchase the crypto on Binance and Huobi using other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum.