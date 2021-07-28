U.S. Officials Threaten Crypto Regulation—Will It Cause a Crash?

While there's talk that the U.S. government would like to make the point of entry more difficult for mainstream adoption or even a strict ban altogether, many crypto natives think that the train has left the station. Dubbed as "crypto mom" for her strong support of digital currencies and assets, SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce says it would be extremely difficult to ban something that's peer-to-peer technology. Although many institutions are adopting or engaging in digital asset features, restrictions and regulations might persist, but so does the distrust in banks and government that catalyzed the creation of crypto.