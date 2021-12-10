Mongoose Coin Spikes: Does Brad Sherman Own the Crypto?

The rush to buy Mongoose Coin saw its market cap top $25 million in less than a day since its debut. The crypto has attracted nearly 4,000 holders. Some investors hope that it will be the next Shiba coin or Dogecoin. But as with many other meme tokens before it, Mongoose Coin could also disappear just as fast as it came. Therefore, if you’re considering trying your luck with the Sherman-inspired crypto, never invest more than you can afford to lose. If you have a low appetite for risk, you might do better investing in tax-free municipal bonds.