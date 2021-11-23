Why You Should Care About the Tsuzuki Inu Coin Rug Pull

The rug pull caused Tsuzuki Inu to plunge more than 90 percent. But the crypto has regained some ground, rising 80 percent in the morning session on Nov. 23. The token hit a peak of $0.00000000014 before the scam. It currently trades at $0.000000000003, representing a rebound of more than 100 percent from the bottom reached on Nov. 22, of $0.000000000001. It appears some investors are betting that the community will step in and steer the project after its team disappeared.