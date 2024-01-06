As consumer preferences keep on changing, the latest trends indicate a notable shift among Generation Z shoppers, with Dollar General emerging as a surprising contender for their attention. According to recent data, Dollar General secured the 15th position as the Fastest Growing Brand among Gen Z in 2023, marking an 11% growth in this demographic. Anchored in the influence of TikTok, this article takes a closer look at how the platform, notably through influencers like TikToker Noah, has played a pivotal role in reshaping the preferences of the discerning Gen Z consumer base.

Tiktok | Noah Glenn Carter

Traditionally known for its affordability and discount offerings, Dollar General faced a period of declining overall spending between 2017 and 2023, dropping from 55% to less than 50% in terms of adults considering purchases from the brand. The twist in the tale is that while Dollar General's overall market share went down, it experienced a double-digit growth of 11% among Gen Z consumers.

This shift prompts an exploration into the evolving shopping habits of Gen Z, a generation notorious for its savviness in seeking value. Dollar General's new found resonance among Gen Z shoppers suggests a potential change in the perception of budget-friendly retailers among this demographic.

In the era of social media dominance, TikTok emerged as a key player in Dollar General's journey back into the limelight. The hashtag #dollargeneral, a phenomenon that recently accumulated a staggering 1.2 billion views on TikTok, signifies the platform's influence. Numerous TikTok influencers showcase their savvy shopping skills by combining Dollar General's already-low prices with couponing techniques to achieve discounts ranging from 50% to 90% off and more.

These influencers contribute significantly to Dollar General's renewed popularity among Gen Z. Their success stories, often centered around 'green dot deals' and the strategic timing of purchases, not only entertain but also inspire a substantial portion of Gen Z to consider Dollar General as a go-to shopping destination.

The TikTok effect also extends to brands such as NYX Professional Makeup and Kraft, two brands that experienced notable surges in popularity among Gen Z. NYX, rated 2nd among the fastest-growing brands, found a new audience among young beauty enthusiasts when several of its products went viral on TikTok.

Similarly, Kraft, a household name with a history rooted in classic products, reinvented itself through TikTok. Influencer campaigns spotlighted beloved childhood favorites such as Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Kraft Singles, and Kraft Heinz Mio water enhancer.

The platform serves as a melting pot for diverse brands, capturing the attention of Gen Z with offerings ranging from luxury to budget. Luxury brands like Dyson, Pottery Barn, and even Cadillac secured positions among the fastest-growing brands, illustrating the eclectic taste of Gen Z consumers.

This diversity in brand preference highlights the unique dynamics of Gen Z's consumer choices. Dollar General's success, juxtaposed with luxury brands, underlines the nuanced nature of Gen Z's shopping habits, where affordability coexists with an appreciation for premium offerings.

While Gen Z exhibits a significant inclination toward TikTok-driven trends, the impact on other demographics is not uniform. Comparing the influence of TikTok on Gen Z with other age groups reveals intriguing patterns. Brands like Clinique and Google Workspace, which may not be as prominent among Gen Z, find their place in the broader demographic landscape.

The rise of Dollar General, NYX, and Kraft among Gen Z is a testament to the transformative impact of TikTok on consumer behavior. The platform's ability to turn products into viral sensations, coupled with influencer endorsements, has reshaped the shopping habits of Gen Z. As TikTok continues to evolve, brands across various sectors must adapt their marketing strategies to harness the platform's potential and stay relevant in the ever-changing landscape of consumer preferences.

