New Jersey man doing home renovation finds rare $2,000 cash from 1930s under his porch

PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Sometimes people find treaures in the most unexpected places. A New Jersey man found thousands of dollars under the porch of his home. Rich Gilson, a resident of Wildwood, stumbled upon decades-old bank notes worth more than $2000 under his porch.

 

Gilson was in the process of making renovations to his home on Andrews Avenue when he spotted what looked like some rubbish under the porch. "My wife was in there painting and I said you got to come to see this, you won’t believe what I just found," he tells Fox 29 Philadelphia.

The item looked like a cigar until he looked more closely when he realized that what he was looking at were rolls of cash made of  $10 and $20 notes. Surprisingly, each bill was in pristine condition and was minted back in 1934. 

In an interview with Fox 29 Philadelphia, Gilson recalled: "I thought it was trash. My wife was in there painting and I said you got to come see this, you won’t believe what I just found." The owner counted more than $2,000 which when adjusted for inflation should be around $43,000. Gilson isn't sure how the money came to be buried on his property but he speculates that "either somebody robbed a bank and buried it there, or somebody didn’t trust the banks in 1934 during the height of the depression." 

 

In another episode of finding luck in "Hopeless Places", a man became a millionaire after he found a $24 million winning lottery ticket in one of the shirts in the closet. The retired security guard and a father of two heard an announcement on television that a particular lottery ticket hadn’t found its prize winner yet. This is when he decided to check his closet, where he found an old shirt with a pocket full of unchecked tickets.

Cover Image Source: New York Gaming Commission
Image Source: New York Gaming Commission

To his pleasant surprise, he was soon looking at the ticket that he had seen on the TV earlier. "I ended up with a stack - a pile of tickets, including the one they were talking about on the news," he tells the lottery officials. "I stood there for a minute thinking, ‘Do I see what I think I see?" he told NJ.com, adding that he then stuck his head out the window for some fresh air. "I was in serious doubt. I had to convince myself this was real," he added.

"We are thrilled that this lucky winner was able to locate this life-changing ticket," the Dean, of the Gaming Commission, said in their announcement. "Smith later opted to take his  $24.1 million in laddered payments over 26 years, which is a choice many financial experts back. The New York Lottery is state-operated in the US state of New York.  As per the official website, New York State withholds around 10.90, while New York City takes away another 3.876% from the winner of these lotteries.

6 hours ago
