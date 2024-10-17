ECONOMY & WORK
Frugal man spent his life unnoticed in a small town. Then, he gave them $3.8 million before his death

He had no car or furniture, and his mobile home was almost empty except for a TV.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Cover Image Source: Old cowboy driving a car | Getty Images | JenniferPhotographyImaging
Although millionaires have extravagant lifestyles and love to splurge on luxury, some people like to keep things simple despite amassing a significant amount of wealth. Such is the tale of Geoffrey Holt who lived a humble life in a small town and left a multi-million dollar gift for the townspeople. Holt, a caretaker of a mobile home park used to be dressed in threadbare clothes and was often spotted by his neighbors riding his lawn mower, as he had given up his car. He was often seen reading a newspaper or simply sitting there and watching cars pass by. 

The man didn't have a car or furniture when he died and was even seen doing odd jobs apart from giving driving lessons to high schoolers. His mobile home in a park was almost empty and didn't even have a TV. "He seemed to have what he wanted, but he didn't want much," said Edwin "Smokey" Smith, Holt's best friend and former employer. But it was only after Holt died that everyone found out that he was a multimillionaire.

 

On top of that, they were surprised to find out that Holt left all his wealth to the community of 4,200 people in the town. His will said, "$3.8 million to the town of Hinsdale, New Hampshire, Illinois, US, to benefit the community in the areas of education, health, recreation, and culture."

"I don't think anyone had any idea that he was that successful," said Steve Diorio, chairperson of the town's select board, who'd occasionally wave at Holt from his car. He added, "I know he didn't have a whole lot of family, but nonetheless, to leave it to the town where he lived…It's a tremendous gift."

 

Holt was an avid collector of books about history, with Henry Ford and World War II being his favorite topics. Holt also had an extensive record collection, which included artists such as Handel and Mozart. Smith also knew that Holt, who had worked as a production manager at a grain mill earlier in his life, invested his money.

Holt's sister, 81-year-old Alison Holt of Laguna Woods, also said that she knew that her brother invested his money and never wasted it. "Geoffrey had a learning disability. He had dyslexia. He was very smart in certain ways. When it came to writing or spelling, he was a lost cause. And my father was a professor. So, I think that Geoff felt like he was disappointing my dad. But maybe socking away all that money was a way to compete," she told Mirror UK.

 

"Geoffrey had a learning disability. He had dyslexia,” she added. “He was very smart in certain ways. When it came to writing or spelling, he was a lost cause. And my father was a professor. So, I think that Geoff felt like he was disappointing my dad. But maybe socking away all that money was a way to compete," his sister explained. The town has reportedly decided to spend the money with frugality, just as Holt had during his lifetime.

