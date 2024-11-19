ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Dad gives his 6-year-old son $600 to buy whatever he wants — how he spent it moved him to tears

The child was putting items in the shopping cart but then suddenly started unloading it.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the boy looking at money and later hugging his father | (Cover image source: Facebook | Woody & Kleiny)
Screenshots showing the boy looking at money and later hugging his father | (Cover image source: Facebook | Woody & Kleiny)

Parents are naturally concerned about their children tackling the outside world as they grow up. That's why many of them teach their kids to make better decisions in life and test those skills from time to time. In one such story, the parents of a six-year-old boy named Bailey gave him $600 to spend and were extremely proud after finding out what he did with the money.

Boy uses money to help homeless man | (Image Source: Facebook | Woody & Kleiny)
Still showing the boy using the money to help homeless man | (Image Source: Facebook | Woody & Kleiny)

Back in 2020, popular social media influencers Paul Klein and Paul Wood shared a remarkable video where they brought their six-year-old son, Bailey, to London and handed him $600 to buy anything he wanted from Hamleys, the city’s oldest toy store. “Let’s do this!" they said in the video. "He’s going to go for whatever’s the biggest,” the duo added, saying that kids have no concept of money and that they looked forward to what their child will spend the cash on. Bailey, who was initially getting things in his cart suddenly stopped and said, "I’m taking all this off.” This is when his father asked him what he was doing and he simply didn't say anything.

Little kid gives his money to a homeless man | (Image Source: Facebook |
Screenshot of the moment when the kid gives his money to a homeless man | (Image Source: Facebook | Woody & Kleiny)

Once Bailey was done putting all the things back on the shelf, he headed outside and asked for some of the money saying that he had a thing in mind. He then walked down the street and put the money in the cup of a homeless man with a sign. After this unexpected gesture, Bailey looked at the camera and said "I feel happy." He went on to explain, "Lots of people don’t have that much money so like, I just want to give it all away… Daddy always buys me toys and he needs them more than I did because he hasn’t got a house, I realized all of a sudden and thought it was good for him." His dad was overwhelmed after seeing his little boy do something so selfless.

Image Source: Facebook | Clair Bryant
Comment by a user describing Bailey's generosity (Image Source: Facebook | Clair Bryant)

Image Source: Facebook | Jodi Jupe
A user praising the selfless act and predicting how the boy will grow up to be (Image Source: Facebook | Jodi Jupe)

Needless to say, users in the comment section were moved by the little boy's kindness. "What an amazing boy you have. You are obviously a fabulous role model. The fact that that person stuck in his head must have stuck in his head. Well done Bailey. You are amazing," wrote Emma Hobden. "Such a gorgeous young man!!! Amazing story. All children should watch and learn from that little Angel 😇. Well done for raising such a superstar," added Agnieszka Paterewicz. "Wow, what an amazing little man you are Bailey. I really take my hat off to you bud. You guys must be so proud of Bailey, you have done an amazing job bringing this amazing little man up. Hat off boys," read another comment by Tay-Talia Mae Tyler. "This kid is such an inspiration for all of us. God bless him and his parents also who have raised him to be a great human being," Nityanand Ghosh added.

 

Many others talked about how the post brought tears to their eyes. "Oh my god my heart!! This made me cry you must be so proud of him! I’ve just had a baby boy & if he turns out as kind-hearted as Bailey I’ll be super proud! Bailey such a special boy a true gentleman in the making," Helen Garbett exclaimed.

You can follow, Paul Klein and Paul Wood (Woody & Kleiny) on Facebook.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Elderly woman tries to sell her $30 table on Facebook — she narrowly escaped losing $3,000 a day
NEWS
Elderly woman tries to sell her $30 table on Facebook — she narrowly escaped losing $3,000 a day
The woman got an email that looked authentic with the transaction platform's logo at first.
1 hour ago
Dad gives his 6-year-old son $600 to buy whatever he wants — how he spent it moved him to tears
NEWS
Dad gives his 6-year-old son $600 to buy whatever he wants — how he spent it moved him to tears
The child was putting items in the shopping cart but then suddenly started unloading it.
4 hours ago
Struggling 82-year-old Walmart cashier can finally retire — all thanks to a stranger who raised $100,000
WALMART
Struggling 82-year-old Walmart cashier can finally retire — all thanks to a stranger who raised $100,000
The man was finally able to pay off his debt and spend time with his family in Florida after years.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after learning the value of 'national treasure' blanket behind his chair
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after learning the value of 'national treasure' blanket behind his chair
The guest got emotional since the family hadn't seen much wealth for generations.
1 day ago
A 93-year-old grandma was fighting a legal battle for her land. Then, Snoop Dogg stepped in to help.
NEWS
A 93-year-old grandma was fighting a legal battle for her land. Then, Snoop Dogg stepped in to help.
Apart from the hip-hop legend, NBA star Kyrie Irving was another celebrity among the donors.
1 day ago
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
NEWS
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
Jaime Siminoff, whose pitch was rejected by all but one shark, walked out without a deal. He returned to the show as a millionaire investor.
1 day ago
Charlie Sheen no longer cashing in on ‘Two and a Half Men’ reruns — it got worse after selling his rights
NEWS
Charlie Sheen no longer cashing in on ‘Two and a Half Men’ reruns — it got worse after selling his rights
Actor Charlie Sheen is most known for his role on syndicated tv show 'Two and a Half Men.' How much are reruns paying him?
2 days ago
Costco member reveals the 'worst part' about being a member — and it's oddly relatable
COSTCO
Costco member reveals the 'worst part' about being a member — and it's oddly relatable
Others commented sharing their own experiences with salespeople pestering them.
3 days ago
Fan asks Jelly Roll to pay her $40,000 college tuition at a concert — his response changed her life
NEWS
Fan asks Jelly Roll to pay her $40,000 college tuition at a concert — his response changed her life
The woman said that Jelly Roll's music had inspired her to overcome bullying and alcoholism.
3 days ago
Mom tells gamer son not to play Fortnite — he wins $1 million and gifts her a new home instead
NEWS
Mom tells gamer son not to play Fortnite — he wins $1 million and gifts her a new home instead
Jaden became the youngest millionaire in the history of e-sports after his performance at the tournament.
4 days ago
Struggling woman with toddler cleans a stranger's home for $2 — not realizing it would soon be hers
NEWS
Struggling woman with toddler cleans a stranger's home for $2 — not realizing it would soon be hers
The woman had been struggling financially as her parents were old and she had to care for the toddler.
4 days ago
Jelly Roll quietly walked into Walmart looking for his new hit album — he was in for a big surprise
WALMART
Jelly Roll quietly walked into Walmart looking for his new hit album — he was in for a big surprise
The rapper's albums have been topping charts and he has been on cloud nine while preparing for a tour.
4 days ago
Woman shopping at thrift store finds an original Vera Wang wedding dress — but there's one problem
NEWS
Woman shopping at thrift store finds an original Vera Wang wedding dress — but there's one problem
There were several users who pointed out that the store got the dress for free and still sold it for more than $700.
4 days ago
Walmart customer claims staff held him 'hostage' for not showing receipt for the $344 TV he bought
WALMART
Walmart customer claims staff held him 'hostage' for not showing receipt for the $344 TV he bought
The shopper said that he didn't want any coupons or freebies but wanted Walmart to change its policies.
4 days ago
Walmart finds a clever way to track customers and it starts even before you buy anything online
WALMART
Walmart finds a clever way to track customers and it starts even before you buy anything online
The retail giant calls it a solution that helps suppliers understand the shoppers even better.
4 days ago
North Carolina woman stops at gas station to buy an orange juice — walks out $250,000 richer
NEWS
North Carolina woman stops at gas station to buy an orange juice — walks out $250,000 richer
The winner just looked at the newly launched holiday themed tickets and found them attractive.
4 days ago
Amazon is selling a 'durable' 2-bedroom tiny home — and it's among the cheapest in the market
NEWS
Amazon is selling a 'durable' 2-bedroom tiny home — and it's among the cheapest in the market
Apart from the affordable prices and low maintenance, people are also preferring tiny homes for sustainable living.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' guest loses out on $75,000 with one of the 'craziest' answers in show history
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' guest loses out on $75,000 with one of the 'craziest' answers in show history
Viewers of the show labelled her guess as one of the craziest answers in the show's history.
5 days ago
Walmart worker reveals the sneaky way they find out when someone is stealing at self-checkout
WALMART
Walmart worker reveals the sneaky way they find out when someone is stealing at self-checkout
The firm that provides the tech has been associated with Walmart for 25 years now.
5 days ago
Guy tries to scam followers claiming his mom wants to kick him out — then she enters the livestream
NEWS
Guy tries to scam followers claiming his mom wants to kick him out — then she enters the livestream
The streamer was exposed by another user who was later blocked by him for asking questions.
5 days ago