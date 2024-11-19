Dad gives his 6-year-old son $600 to buy whatever he wants — how he spent it moved him to tears

The child was putting items in the shopping cart but then suddenly started unloading it.

Parents are naturally concerned about their children tackling the outside world as they grow up. That's why many of them teach their kids to make better decisions in life and test those skills from time to time. In one such story, the parents of a six-year-old boy named Bailey gave him $600 to spend and were extremely proud after finding out what he did with the money.

Still showing the boy using the money to help homeless man | (Image Source: Facebook | Woody & Kleiny)

Back in 2020, popular social media influencers Paul Klein and Paul Wood shared a remarkable video where they brought their six-year-old son, Bailey, to London and handed him $600 to buy anything he wanted from Hamleys, the city’s oldest toy store. “Let’s do this!" they said in the video. "He’s going to go for whatever’s the biggest,” the duo added, saying that kids have no concept of money and that they looked forward to what their child will spend the cash on. Bailey, who was initially getting things in his cart suddenly stopped and said, "I’m taking all this off.” This is when his father asked him what he was doing and he simply didn't say anything.

Screenshot of the moment when the kid gives his money to a homeless man | (Image Source: Facebook | Woody & Kleiny)

Once Bailey was done putting all the things back on the shelf, he headed outside and asked for some of the money saying that he had a thing in mind. He then walked down the street and put the money in the cup of a homeless man with a sign. After this unexpected gesture, Bailey looked at the camera and said "I feel happy." He went on to explain, "Lots of people don’t have that much money so like, I just want to give it all away… Daddy always buys me toys and he needs them more than I did because he hasn’t got a house, I realized all of a sudden and thought it was good for him." His dad was overwhelmed after seeing his little boy do something so selfless.

Comment by a user describing Bailey's generosity (Image Source: Facebook | Clair Bryant)

A user praising the selfless act and predicting how the boy will grow up to be (Image Source: Facebook | Jodi Jupe)

Needless to say, users in the comment section were moved by the little boy's kindness. "What an amazing boy you have. You are obviously a fabulous role model. The fact that that person stuck in his head must have stuck in his head. Well done Bailey. You are amazing," wrote Emma Hobden. "Such a gorgeous young man!!! Amazing story. All children should watch and learn from that little Angel 😇. Well done for raising such a superstar," added Agnieszka Paterewicz. "Wow, what an amazing little man you are Bailey. I really take my hat off to you bud. You guys must be so proud of Bailey, you have done an amazing job bringing this amazing little man up. Hat off boys," read another comment by Tay-Talia Mae Tyler. "This kid is such an inspiration for all of us. God bless him and his parents also who have raised him to be a great human being," Nityanand Ghosh added.

Many others talked about how the post brought tears to their eyes. "Oh my god my heart!! This made me cry you must be so proud of him! I’ve just had a baby boy & if he turns out as kind-hearted as Bailey I’ll be super proud! Bailey such a special boy a true gentleman in the making," Helen Garbett exclaimed.

You can follow, Paul Klein and Paul Wood (Woody & Kleiny) on Facebook.