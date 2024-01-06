https://loveandpebble.com/

Among billions of videos contending for attention in the social media hotspot called TikTok, Atlanta-based small business Love & Pebble has emerged triumphant, to earn a coveted spot on TikTok's "Year on TikTok 2023" list. This recognition places the skincare company at the No. 2 position in the "Loved by Locals" section for small businesses.

Love & Pebble, owned by an Atlanta couple, gained prominence through its innovative product, Beauty Pops, which are shaped like lollipops, and offer users a unique ritual that involves freezing the pops in a mold and then applying them to the skin to create a rejuvenating face mask. Marketed as a solution to reduce breakouts and inflammation, and to brighten the skin through exfoliation, Beauty Pops quickly captured the attention of TikTok users.

Love & Pebble's journey began on TikTok itself, with the launch of Beauty Pops on the platform. The response was nothing short of explosive, with three viral videos ensuring that their products were sold out. This social media success transcended digital borders, propelling Love & Pebble into the mainstream, garnering features on USA Today, and a chance to promote their business on Shark Tank.

Lynda, one of Love & Pebble's owners, revealed that her journey into skincare entrepreneurship was deeply personal. Struggling with acne during her teenage years and lacking access to effective treatments, Lynda turned to crafting her own skincare recipes at home. The improvements in her complexion fueled a desire within Lynda to share her creations with others seeking transformative changes in their skin.

Years later, Lynda joined forces with her husband, a pharmacist and Georgia Tech graduate, to establish Love & Pebble. The success of Beauty Pops on TikTok and subsequent media attention has been beyond their initial expectations.

“The girl in the kitchen would have never believed that my fruit concoction would go viral on TikTok, be featured on the Today Show, and most importantly, reach so many people,” Lynda expressed. “I am truly grateful, and this inspires me to keep working to bring you more affordable and ethically made products with fewer, simple ingredients.”

As Love & Pebble basks in the glory of its TikTok stardom, Lynda's commitment to providing affordable and ethically made skincare products remains unwavering. The unexpected journey from working on a kitchen experiment to becoming a viral sensation sheds light on the true power of social media that can propel small businesses to unprecedented heights. Love & Pebble's story serves as both inspiration and evidence of how the influence of platforms like TikTok can democratize entrepreneurial aspirations.

