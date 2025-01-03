ECONOMY & WORK
'Price Is Right' viewers stunned as contestant nails the wheel spin to perfection in surreal TV moment

The contestant had a poor start, but soon things started turning around as he displayed some skill.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing contestant Baoan celebrating after spinning the big wheel on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)

When it comes to games on shows such as "Wheel of Fortune" and "The Price is Right," spinning a wheel is among those where luck plays a bigger part than skill and knowledge. But a few weeks ago, “The Price is Right” posted a reel on their official Instagram handle, in which a contestant can be seen spinning the big wheel with precision to win $11,000. Not many people have done that in the past and fans believe that they have figured out a way to ensure big money spins. It has more to do with skill rather than luck, as demonstrated by this particular contestant who got it right. According to TV Insider, his name is Baoan and he’s from Las Vegas.

The big wheel is for three contestants who win their way ahead to compete in the Showcase Showdown. Contestants have to spin the big wheel to come as close as possible to the $1.00 mark without going over it. Whoever comes closest to the mark, wins the round and those who get lucky could even win a significant amount of money.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

When Baoan spun the wheel for the first time from the $1.00 mark, it did not go around the whole way, leading to groans from the audience. In his second attempt, he spun with just enough force to make it land back at the $1.00 mark and win $1,000. He then had the chance to spin it again. If he landed on the $1.00 mark again, he would win a whopping $25,000. If he landed on the green $.05 and $.15 mark, he’d win $10,000.

Hence the Las Vegas native spun the wheel for a third time and landed on the $.15 mark. By doing so, he managed to make a solid comeback and win $11,000, despite a poor start. While some believe there was an element of luck involved, others attribute it to skill. “You say redemption I say he was using skill to determine how hard he needed to spin,” one user commented. “He did say he was from Vegas. He knows how to finesse the wheel,” quipped another.

Screenshot showing the moment Baoan won $11,000. (Image credit: Instagram | The Price is Right)
Screenshot showing the moment Baoan won $11,000. (Image source: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)

While Baoan performance was impressive, it still feels bleak compared to one contestant who got the absolute perfect score on the big wheel. The contestant in question was Ryan and what he did shocked even the host. As he was playing for a spot in the Showcase round, Ryan found himself standing in front of the big wheel. The rules were the same and he played to game to absolute perfection.

On his first spin, Ryan landed on the $1.00 mark to win $1,000. It is important to note that if he did that again, he would win a quarter of a million dollars. The wheel stopped at the $1.00 mark again, winning him another $25,000 and it was one of the wildest moments the show had ever seen. According to TV Shows Ace, it even led to fans wondering if Carey had somehow rigged the wheel.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

