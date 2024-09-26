Keanu Reeves, who is worth $300 million, is 'embarrassed' by his fortune so he donates most of it

Keanu Reeves is known for not just his acting and charisma but also for his generosity. The movie star has done over 80 films and has made over $300 million in his decades-long career. The prolific philanthropist is known for dedicating much of his time as well as his resources to support various social and environmental causes. According to sources, Keanu Reeves has already donated 70% of his earnings from The Matrix to cancer research.

Reeves donated a whopping $31.5 million, partly to support his younger sister Kim, who has been battling cancer for more than eight years. He later started a private foundation that has been running for over six years. He also helps a couple of children's hospitals and cancer research. "Keanu’s given away a lot of money and done a lot more for people than most will ever know," said the family friend. "He knows how lucky he is. Unlike many Hollywood mega stars, he never takes any of this for granted," via Page Six.

"Keanu’s infamous for his generosity," said a Hollywood producer, who then shared a story of the actor slipping $20,000 to a "Matrix" set builder after learning that they were going through a rough patch. Indie Wire also reported that the "John Wick" star often helped his coworkers and stuntmen. He reportedly gifted each of the 12 stuntmen on "The Matrix Reloaded" his favorite things such as a Harley-Davidson bike, a Rolex Submariner, and many more. "Trust me, stunt guys are all dying to work with Keanu." "Not just for the gifts. It’s because he takes them so seriously and credits them with helping contribute to his success. Stuntmen, fight trainers — these people rarely get that," said the source via Indie Wire.

According to insiders, part of his desire to share and make the world a bit better comes from having gone through so much in his own life. Reeves was reportedly devastated when the promising young actor and his best friend River Phoenix passed away after a drug overdose.

After that, the actor, his then girlfriend Jennifer Syme gave birth to a baby who was unfortunately stillborn. The grief of losing their child took a major toll on their relationship, and the couple broke up only to reconcile in 2001.

However, Syme was still battling depression and ultimately lost her life in a car accident on April 1, 2001. She died instantly, and the investigation later found that she was intoxicated at the time of the accident. A colleague of the actor said, "He had some seriously dark days after that," via Page Six.

Reeves is quite close to his mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor. He reportedly bought her a home in Los Angeles before he purchased one for himself and his two sisters. “Keanu and two of his sisters — Kim and Karina — are very close,” said the family friend. He reportedly doesn’t have a relationship with Emma, his half-sister by his father. Decades of heartbreaks and personal losses have made him the person he is today. He is known for living modestly and for being a passionate environmental advocate who has supported organizations such as the Earth Action Fund and Environmental Defense Fund.