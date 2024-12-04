Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand

The priest could've won the game if he hadn't failed to guess answers based on Bible clues.

Game shows aren't simply popular because of games that help people bag prizes and cash, but the hilarious moments and intense situations make each episode engaging for fans. One such incident took place on "Jeopardy," when a priest, who returned to the show as a contestant, correctly guessed the name of a Megan Fox film but failed to figure out the answer from Bible clues, according to The Mirror. During one episode in November 2024, Kevin Laskowski, an Episcopal priest from Falls Church, Virginia stepped forward to compete with two others for a prize.

As per the format of the game show, the three contestants were tested on a variety of categories ranging from 'Quoting the King James Bible' to 'The Worlds of TV.' During this round, viewers couldn't hold back their laughter when the priest Laskowski guessed the name of the movie "Jennifer's Body" starring Megan Fox, but, missed two Bible clues.

A priest was asked a Ken Carson question on Jeopardy ⛪️ pic.twitter.com/3G0fBDsfxK — Over Powered Music (@OvrPoweredMusic) November 26, 2024

While responding to questions in the category "Quoting the King James Bible," Kevin was not able to guess an answer from the clues, despite his close association with religion in everyday life. The contestants were asked "Why beholdest thou" [this 4-letter thing] "that is in thy brother's eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?" After he was unable to guess the word, the host revealed the correct answer which was "the mote."

There are multiple versions of the Bible, but I was pretty surprised the Priest on ⁦@Jeopardy⁩ didn't answer either of the final two Bible clues. (He did get a couple earlier) #jeopardy #thegoodbook #stumped pic.twitter.com/oOiV4VuOM3 — Todd Speed (@ToddBSpeed) November 27, 2024

The second clue read, "And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils," but Ken once again failed to guess it correctly, and the host revealed that the right answer was "the breath of life." After the episode, many took to social media sites and talked about the hilarious miss. "Getting a chuckle that Kevin got Jennifer’s body clue Monday - but didn’t bite on two of the Bible clues today," u/Richard_Babley road on a Reddit thread. "Kevin looked totally dead in the water before those last few questions. Awesome comeback from him. He's been a blast to watch this week," u/ramskick added on the same thread. Another person who goes by @jveloso100 on X wrote, "2/5 in the King James Bible category. Quite embarrassing for Kevin the priest."

Last night J! champ Kevin Laskowski lost to Laurel Day after judges caught she corrected her response on another clue before Ken ruled against her & giving a correct response in FINAL to become a new @Jeopardy! champion w/ a 1 DAY cash winnings total of $18,801. #Jeopardy 📺🟦💰 pic.twitter.com/NaeTFDKPNM — Jay (@Jay_3085) November 30, 2024

Laskowski who hails from Falls Chruch Virginia finished in the second place in round one with $3,400. His competitor Wheeler got the first Daily Double but got only $500, which gave him a narrow lead of $3,500.

In Double Jeopardy, Laskowksi realized that he was again in the lead and opted to wager $3,000 on the “‘E’ Books” clue, which read, “This nonfiction Pulitzer winner is subtitled ‘Poverty and Profit in the American City’.” He drew a complete blank saying “No idea.” Since he failed to answer correctly in this round as well, the priest ultimately dropped back to the 2nd position and finished the game at that spot. This means that there was a good chance of him winning the game had he guessed the correct answers from the bible clues.