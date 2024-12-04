ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand

The priest could've won the game if he hadn't failed to guess answers based on Bible clues.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
The priest Kevin Laskowsky and Ken Jennings are on Jeopardy! | (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy)
The priest Kevin Laskowsky and Ken Jennings are on Jeopardy! | (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy)

Game shows aren't simply popular because of games that help people bag prizes and cash, but the hilarious moments and intense situations make each episode engaging for fans. One such incident took place on "Jeopardy," when a priest, who returned to the show as a contestant, correctly guessed the name of a Megan Fox film but failed to figure out the answer from Bible clues, according to The Mirror. During one episode in November 2024, Kevin Laskowski, an Episcopal priest from Falls Church, Virginia stepped forward to compete with two others for a prize.

 

As per the format of the game show, the three contestants were tested on a variety of categories ranging from 'Quoting the King James Bible' to 'The Worlds of TV.' During this round, viewers couldn't hold back their laughter when the priest Laskowski guessed the name of the movie "Jennifer's Body" starring Megan Fox, but, missed two Bible clues.

 

While responding to questions in the category "Quoting the King James Bible," Kevin was not able to guess an answer from the clues, despite his close association with religion in everyday life. The contestants were asked "Why beholdest thou" [this 4-letter thing] "that is in thy brother's eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?" After he was unable to guess the word, the host revealed the correct answer which was "the mote."

 

The second clue read, "And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils," but Ken once again failed to guess it correctly, and the host revealed that the right answer was "the breath of life." After the episode, many took to social media sites and talked about the hilarious miss. "Getting a chuckle that Kevin got Jennifer’s body clue Monday - but didn’t bite on two of the Bible clues today," u/Richard_Babley road on a Reddit thread. "Kevin looked totally dead in the water before those last few questions. Awesome comeback from him. He's been a blast to watch this week," u/ramskick added on the same thread. Another person who goes by @jveloso100 on X wrote, "2/5 in the King James Bible category. Quite embarrassing for Kevin the priest."

 

Laskowski who hails from Falls Chruch Virginia finished in the second place in round one with $3,400. His competitor Wheeler got the first Daily Double but got only $500, which gave him a narrow lead of $3,500.

 

In Double Jeopardy, Laskowksi realized that he was again in the lead and opted to wager $3,000 on the “‘E’ Books” clue, which read, “This nonfiction Pulitzer winner is subtitled ‘Poverty and Profit in the American City’.” He drew a complete blank saying “No idea.” Since he failed to answer correctly in this round as well, the priest ultimately dropped back to the 2nd position and finished the game at that spot. This means that there was a good chance of him winning the game had he guessed the correct answers from the bible clues.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand
NEWS
Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand
The priest could've won the game if he hadn't failed to guess answers based on Bible clues.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
The guest's children called it ugly but she held on to it as it made her feel at peace.
22 hours ago
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
NEWS
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
The contestant decided to do something different for the third slot and that backfired.
1 day ago
Charli D'Amelio pretending to work at Walmart had everyone pointing out the same thing
WALMART
Charli D'Amelio pretending to work at Walmart had everyone pointing out the same thing
Charli and her sister were called out for being out of touch with the everyday reality of workers.
1 day ago
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
NEWS
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
Former Amazon workers also commented giving further clarity about the meaning of the label.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert reveals her baseball cards are worth 7-figures
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert reveals her baseball cards are worth 7-figures
The cards were placed on a board with notes handwritten by some of the players in them.
2 days ago
Jelly Roll buys $2.50 lemonade from kids on a hot day. Then, he had a surprise they’d never forget.
NEWS
Jelly Roll buys $2.50 lemonade from kids on a hot day. Then, he had a surprise they’d never forget.
The country star also shared advice with the kids about investing the money and saving some of it.
2 days ago
Shark Tank rejected his pitch in 2013. 5 years later, he built a $1 billion company and sat next to them.
NEWS
Shark Tank rejected his pitch in 2013. 5 years later, he built a $1 billion company and sat next to them.
In the years after the rejection of "Shark Tank," the firm grabbed the attention of big players such as Richard Branson.
2 days ago
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
NEWS
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
His uncle had bought it for $10 in London while serving as a soldier in World War II.
2 days ago
Ken Jennings apologizes for a sexist clue in one of the most bizarre moments in 'Jeopardy' history
NEWS
Ken Jennings apologizes for a sexist clue in one of the most bizarre moments in 'Jeopardy' history
The host Jennings and the winner of the game both quickly apologized for the problematic mistake.
2 days ago
What the 'Shark Tank' judges get paid to be on TV is way more than most people make in a lifetime
NEWS
What the 'Shark Tank' judges get paid to be on TV is way more than most people make in a lifetime
Sharks have also endured some of the worst pitches in America while making profits from several investments.
3 days ago
A Costco customer once tried to return her 'dead' Christmas tree in January. It went as expected.
COSTCO
A Costco customer once tried to return her 'dead' Christmas tree in January. It went as expected.
Costco's generous return policy has resulted in numerous bizarre stories shared online.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 15-year-old who came up with a simple umbrella pitch
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 15-year-old who came up with a simple umbrella pitch
The boy first thought of it when he was just 8 years old and started working on it with his father.
3 days ago
A senior Walmart worker couldn't afford to retire. A 15-second video brought her a suprising $180,000.
WALMART
A senior Walmart worker couldn't afford to retire. A 15-second video brought her a suprising $180,000.
The TikTok campaign helped the user collect a lot more than he intended to through a fundraiser.
4 days ago
How much does Jim Thornton earn? The voice behind 'Wheel of Fortune' gets a staggering paycheck
NEWS
How much does Jim Thornton earn? The voice behind 'Wheel of Fortune' gets a staggering paycheck
Thornton has been a familiar voice for the audiences for more than a decade now.
4 days ago
A homeless veteran found $2,000 in cash on the ground — what he did with it was truly remarkable
NEWS
A homeless veteran found $2,000 in cash on the ground — what he did with it was truly remarkable
He proved everybody wrong when he chose to rise above greed.
4 days ago
Ryan Reynolds once came to Antiques Roadshow with a '$100 million' item - but there was one catch
NEWS
Ryan Reynolds once came to Antiques Roadshow with a '$100 million' item - but there was one catch
The actor had brought an ancient treasure and was playing his character from a Netflix movie.
4 days ago
Walmart worker issues chilling warning to women about using store restrooms: "I never use..."
WALMART
Walmart worker issues chilling warning to women about using store restrooms: "I never use..."
The TikToker has seen it happen only a couple of times but says checking is always better.
4 days ago
Vanna White 'glitching' on Wheel of Fortune still remains one of the weirdest moments in show history
NEWS
Vanna White 'glitching' on Wheel of Fortune still remains one of the weirdest moments in show history
Users pointed out how the glitch was too obvious to be missed by the production team.
5 days ago
David Schwimmer leaves 'Shark Tank' without a deal. Guess, no one told him life was gonna be this way.
NEWS
David Schwimmer leaves 'Shark Tank' without a deal. Guess, no one told him life was gonna be this way.
While Schwimmer and his entrepreneur friend put up a great show, the Sharks weren't impressed.
5 days ago