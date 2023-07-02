 Allbirds Unveils World’s First Net Zero Carbon Shoe – M0.0NSHOT

San Francisco-based shoe company Allbirds is hoping to revolutionize the fashion industry with the unveiling of M0.0NSHOT, the world's first net zero carbon shoe. This groundbreaking achievement not only sets a new standard for sustainable footwear but also inspires other industry players to join the cause. Allbirds, driven by its commitment to environmental responsibility, has gone a step further by open-sourcing its toolkit, enabling others to replicate its success and accelerate the shift toward carbon neutrality.

Also Read: If Your Are Headed To This Finnish Island For Summer, Leave Your Phone At Home

The high-top M0.0NSHOT shoe proudly boasts a landmark carbon footprint of net 0.0 kg CO2e. Through meticulous research and innovation, Allbirds has harnessed the power of carbon-negative, regenerative wool, enveloping the shoe in a striking and uniform design. This achievement signifies a remarkable milestone in the quest for sustainable fashion and showcases Allbirds' dedication to combating climate change.

Cover Image Source: allbirds.com

Also Read: Sweden is Building the World's Largest Wooden City: Here's What We Know

Allbirds aims to lead by example and inspire change across the fashion industry. During the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen, Tim Brown, Allbirds' co-founder unveiled M0.0NSHOT and passionately called upon industry competitors to develop their own versions of net zero carbon shoes. To facilitate this transition, Allbirds is generously open-sourcing its 'Recipe B0.0K,' a comprehensive toolkit that provides a step-by-step guide covering materials, manufacturing, transportation, end-of-life considerations, and carbon footprint calculations. By sharing their expertise, Allbirds aims to empower others to embrace sustainability.

Cover Image Source: allbirds.com

Also Read: Fourth of July Cookout: Here's How to Plan a Budget-Friendly Independence Day

Brown emphasizes the importance of collaboration and collective action, stating, "This is one small step for Allbirds but it could be one giant leap for the footwear industry if others join us." Drawing a parallel to a relay race rather than a competition, he highlights the need for unity and shared responsibility in combating climate change. Allbirds' call to action challenges industry competitors to join forces and work towards a more sustainable future for fashion.

Source: GettyImages | Spencer Platt Staff

Allbirds' journey began in 2018 with the creation of SweetFoam, a carbon-negative midsole foam derived from sugarcane which served as a critical foundation for their subsequent breakthroughs. In 2020, Allbirds achieved another significant milestone by becoming the first fashion brand to label products with carbon footprints. Building upon this success, a partnership with Adidas led to the creation of the Adizero x Allbirds, the lowest carbon shoe at that time. These milestones paved the way for the ultimate goal of a net zero carbon shoe - M0.0NSHOT.

M0.0NSHOT embodies sustainability through its carefully selected components. The upper is crafted from carbon-negative, regenerative wool sourced from Lake Hawea Station, ensuring a responsible and eco-friendly material. The midsole incorporates SuperLight Foam, a bio-based and carbon-negative material derived from sugarcane. Additionally, the shoe features molded components, such as the logo, made from methane-capture bioplastic in collaboration with Mango Materials. Allbirds also addresses packaging sustainability by utilizing carbon-negative, sugarcane-based polyethylene, reducing both weight and transportation space.

Source: allbirds.com

The M0.0NSHOT project not only represents groundbreaking achievement in sustainability but also challenges the conventional notions of footwear design. Jamie McLellan, the design lead on the project, explains, "We didn't just make the world's first net zero carbon shoe. We also made the second, third, and fourth net zero carbon shoe, and so on, as we explored different prototypes to create an appropriate visual identity for this milestone." McLellan emphasizes that M0.0NSHOT is not just a reimagination of sustainable science but also a reimagination of design, per GlobeNewswire.

Source: GettyImages | Spencer Platt Staff

As M0.0NSHOT prepares for its commercial launch in spring 2024, socially responsible consumers eagerly anticipate the opportunity to support a footwear brand that aligns with their values. Allbirds' commitment to transparency and accountability sets an example for other companies, urging them to prioritize sustainable practices and challenge the status quo.

More from MARKETREALIST

Coinbase Claims SEC Has No Authority to Sue, Calls For Dismissal of Lawsuit

Here are TSA's Tried-And-Tested Tips to Help You Navigate Sea-Tac Airport Faster on July 4 Weekend