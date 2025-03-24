Expert says you should stock up on Kirkland Detergent at Costco — but there is also some bad news

The big box retailer's signature brand detergent which has a cult following, may be discontinued.

Costco has gained popularity and trust over the past several decades thanks to its deals, free samples, and generous return policy. But recently some changes have irked shoppers, one of which is the verification of IDs and a crackdown on non-members using cards of their friends or relatives. Some of its products have developed their own cult following for being exceptional. However, recently Costco has been shuffling suppliers for its signature brand Kirkland, and this has upset customers once again. Most recently, laundry expert Zach Pozniak (@jeevesny on TikTok), revealed that Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Laundry Detergent may be pulled off the shelves as its supplier is moving away from the retail business.

Representative image of a Costco store (Image source: Henry & Co. on Unsplash)

In his viral video, Pozniak who creates content about all things laundry, was in the middle of creating a tier list of detergents. That's when the creator praised Kirkland's product ranking it fairly high, before delivering the bad news. “Kirkland is a great detergent that I recommend because it cleans really well, and it’s really well priced,” he said in the beginning. “Unfortunately, I’m not sure how long this fairytale is going to last. That’s because Henkel, the people who make this stuff, and Persil, by the way, are quitting the retail brand business in North America,” he explained to his viewers.

Screenshots showing the creator talking about the detergent (Image source: TikTok/@jeeves_ny)

The creator showed a snapshot of the press release from the German chemical and consumer goods seller. In the press release, Henkel announced that it will “divest its retailer brands business in North America,” and focus on growth. As per the Daily Express, the company had already sold its Retailer Brands business to an affiliate of First Quality Enterprises back in 2022. This included products like detergent, fabric finisher, and dishwasher brands sold in North America.

“This means that Kirkland is going to have to find a new manufacturer for their laundry detergent. So if you’re a Kirkland fan, I’d recommend stocking up now before they change it,” Pozniak suggested at the end of his video.

Since posting, the video has gone viral with hundreds of Costco members flocking to the comments to express their views. "Wait I’m so sad about this Kirkland is my favorite 😭," @sarahelizardbeth wrote. Many were worried that they may lose Persil too. "did I hear you correctly!!??? Persil is going to be no longer available in North America!!" @flashdog1221 commented. "please keep us updated I love persil 😭," added @si.marr. Some shoppers compared the change to the one that happened to Kirkland diapers, last year.

Screenshot of a comment comparing the change (Image source: TikTok/@virtuallyhayley)

Costco confirmed that it would switch manufacturers for its Kirkland Signature brand diapers, and shoppers immediately took to social media to flag issues with the new version of the product. When First Quality took over manufacturing duties from Kimberly-Clark Corp, which makes Huggies diapers, TikTok creator, Krissy May (@xkrissymayx) alleged that the diapers from the new supplier weren't up to the mark and were causing skin issues for her baby.

The creator explained that the new Kirkland diapers were causing "itchiness down there" and there was no other explanation for it except for the manufacturing change. She added that the issues were resolved as soon as she went back to using Huggies diapers which are made by the previous supplier of the retailer.

For more updates and videos, follow Zach Pozniak (@jeevesny) on TikTok.