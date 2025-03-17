ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Former 'Price is Right' contestant reveals how much people get paid to appear on Bidders' Row

The round features four players bidding for items on the stage; however, not all of them get picked to enter the final games.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestants on Contestants' Row. (Image credit: YouTube } priceisright)
Screenshot showing the contestants on Contestants' Row. (Image credit: YouTube } priceisright)

Simply getting to the "The Price is Right" isn't enough, since many aspiring contestants do not make it beyond contestant's row. According to TVInsider, the Bidder's Row was introduced by Carey during the earlier days of the game show. The round featured four players bidding for items on the stage, however, not all of them got picked to enter the final games. Meanwhile, viewers wondered if the 'bidders' ever got paid for appearing on the show, and a Reddit thread answered this question. “If you make it to contestants row but not on stage to play a game, do you get any kind of a consolation prize?” the original post read. “You get $300. I won $300,” a former player @rejectmariosonic revealed

 

The same user also disclosed that since cell phones are prohibited during filming, players are unable to snap selfies or photos with the presenter or show models. They wrote, "Normally, no one gets photos with Drew. You can't bring your phone in studio and they don't usually offer anything outside of taping the show." Following this, @oneiota1 agreed and wrote, “Currently, it’s $300 if called down, but don’t make it up on stage. They also do a random door prize drawing after the show of a random audience member not called down to contestants row for $100."

Screenshot showing the contestants on Contestants' Row. (Image credit: YouTube } priceisright)
Screenshot showing the contestants on Contestants' Row. (Image credit: YouTube } priceisright)

Another former contestant, @Educational_Creme_76, enlightened that he won a consolation prize and added, “This was me in 2010. I was the first 4 called up, never made it up onto the stage. Got some consolation prizes, including CUTCO knives which I still have and use today." @Kizzy33333 backed up the claim and disclosed, "My wife was on in the 80s. She got an electric dictionary in plus $25 each of KFC and Spice Island gift cards." However, the current format of the game show has discontinued this practice. Reddit user @jaysornotandhawks alleged, “I don’t think I’ve seen it recently, but there was a time where, if you were watching on TV, just prior to the second showcase showdown, they would announce that ‘contestants not appearing on stage will receive.” 

 

As per Collider, "The Price is Right" players have to pay taxes on the cash and non-cash prizes won during the game. In case a contestant wins an expensive prize, then they become liable to pay higher taxes. A non-cash prize cannot be swapped for a cash prize, according to a government regulation. The custom of providing winners with a "tax letter" that explains the specifics of their award and the amount of taxes that have been assessed has been adopted by the game show. Before the contender may claim the reward, they must first pay the tax amount specified in the letter. In a shocking case, a contestant had to pay around $17,000 or $20,000 in taxes for winning a total of $57,000 in prizes. In 2013, Sheree Heil, a school teacher, had to shell out approximately $61,400 in taxes after winning a $157,300 Audi R8 Spyder. Hence, appearing on the winning podium is more tricky than winning a consolation prize.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wows Ryan Seacrest with a special skill just before winning over $63,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wows Ryan Seacrest with a special skill just before winning over $63,000
He also displayed the same expertise and ease to bounce back while solving puzzles.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins big with just seconds to spare in one of the most iconic TV moments
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins big with just seconds to spare in one of the most iconic TV moments
Carey was working with the contestant all along telling him to go higher and lower.
9 hours ago
Former 'Price is Right' contestant reveals how much people get paid to appear on Bidders' Row
NEWS
Former 'Price is Right' contestant reveals how much people get paid to appear on Bidders' Row
The round features four players bidding for items on the stage; however, not all of them get picked to enter the final games.
11 hours ago
'Shark Tank' fans are calling this the happiest and most fun business pitch ever — and we totally get why
NEWS
'Shark Tank' fans are calling this the happiest and most fun business pitch ever — and we totally get why
The co-founders of Bubbly Blaster made a clean pitch and bagged an easy deal from two Sharks.
12 hours ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant falls on her knees after taking up Drew Carey's offer and losing a car
NEWS
‘Price is Right’ contestant falls on her knees after taking up Drew Carey's offer and losing a car
The host himself and models on the show have been involved in such gaffes from time to time.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
The guest who inherited a Fern Coppedge painting from her grandfather was blown away by its true value.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doesn't recognize two Marvel movie stars: "Who is he..."
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doesn't recognize two Marvel movie stars: "Who is he..."
Harvey has also admitted that he is unable to recall names on his own show.
1 day ago
Mark Cuban calls Kevin O'Leary an 'idiot' during a heated argument in wild 'Shark Tank' moment
NEWS
Mark Cuban calls Kevin O'Leary an 'idiot' during a heated argument in wild 'Shark Tank' moment
The comments didn't go down well with the rest of the panel and they didn't hold back.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left speechless after expert revealed the whopping value of her $100 statue
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left speechless after expert revealed the whopping value of her $100 statue
The statue even triggered a bidding war when it went up for auction at Sotheby's.
1 day ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant wraps himself around Drew Carey like a koala in wild TV moment
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant wraps himself around Drew Carey like a koala in wild TV moment
The player who made his second appearance on the show did not let his excitement die.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the staggering value of her 'ugly' lamp
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the staggering value of her 'ugly' lamp
The expert also shared tips on preserving the lampshade's value while transporting it.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey goes 'Oh my God' after 'Family Feud' contestant gave one of the wildest answers ever
NEWS
Steve Harvey goes 'Oh my God' after 'Family Feud' contestant gave one of the wildest answers ever
Steve Harvey had to ask the contestant twice to make sure he got it right.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of her 140-year-old painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of her 140-year-old painting
The guest who estimated it to be worth $5,000 got the shock of her lifetime.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant follows fiance's advice to win herself the perfect wedding gift
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant follows fiance's advice to win herself the perfect wedding gift
As George Gray said, those wedding cans would look great hanging off her new car.
3 days ago
Vanna White recalls how she unexpectedly landed the co-host job on 'Wheel of Fortune': "I had a..."
NEWS
Vanna White recalls how she unexpectedly landed the co-host job on 'Wheel of Fortune': "I had a..."
White was pitted against two other beautiful women, Summer Bartholomew, who was Miss USA 1975, and model Vicki McCarty, her friend.
3 days ago
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran reveals why she doesn't trust women founders who cry: "You're giving..."
NEWS
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran reveals why she doesn't trust women founders who cry: "You're giving..."
The founder also went on to write an opinion piece slamming the shark for her behavior.
3 days ago
Family Feud' Steve Harvey stunned after pastor secretly whispered a wild answer in his ear
NEWS
Family Feud' Steve Harvey stunned after pastor secretly whispered a wild answer in his ear
The pastor covered his mic and whispered something in Harvey's ear, making him awkward.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert reveals value of her 135-year-old item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert reveals value of her 135-year-old item
While the monetary value of the item was high for the expert, for the guest, the item was priceless.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant brings Steve Harvey to his knees with one of the wildest answers ever
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant brings Steve Harvey to his knees with one of the wildest answers ever
The contestant kept trying to reassure Harvey as he tried to collect his thoughts.
4 days ago
Melissa Joan Hart wins $1 million on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' — and then donates it all away
NEWS
Melissa Joan Hart wins $1 million on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' — and then donates it all away
She became the fourth player in the show's history to win so much in the Bonus Round.
4 days ago